A story on a fake news site that has received more than 100,000 shares on social media falsely claims President Obama is a gay Muslim, the fact-checking website Politifact reported Tuesday.

Politifact determined the article, posted six months ago on NewsExaminer.net and titled “Secret Service Agent Says Obama Is Muslim & Gay In New Tell-All Book,” is false in every capacity.

“Everything about the story — the book, the author, the interview and certainly the details contained therein — is fake,” Politifact reports.

The fake news story promotes a non-existent book written by a Secret Service agent named Paul Horner that purportedly asserts Obama is seeking to ruin the United States because he’s both Muslim and gay. According to the fake news post, the book is “quickly climbing Amazon’s best-seller charts.”

“Everyone on the inside knows that Obama is gay and a Muslim, it is common knowledge,” Horner is quoted as saying in the fake news report. “I saw many men coming and going from Obama’s room, at all hours. I would say a good portion of the men, over fifty-percent, were Muslim.”

According to Politifact, the same story circulated on fake news site NBC.com.co on Oct. 2, 2015, and was resurrected at ABCNews.com.co on Nov. 16, 2016. Neither site is affiliated with the major media outlets they purport to represent.

Although Obama identifies as a Christian and straight, rumors he’s gay and Muslim have persisted during his eight years in office — and even before — as a means to undermine his legitimacy.

The rumors that Obama is gay can be attributed to the significant advances on LGBT rights he’s achieved during his administration, including “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” repeal, coming out in support of same-sex marriage and signing an executive order barring federal contractors from engaging in anti-LGBT workplace discrimination.

Many observers have blamed fake news for the loss during the presidential election of Hillary Clinton, who one month after her defeat called fake news “an epidemic” and said Congress and the private sector should work to contain it.