December 28, 2016 at 12:25 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Fake news story falsely claims Obama is a gay Muslim
A fake news site falsely claims President Obama is a gay Muslim.(Screenshot courtesy White House)

A fake news site falsely claims President Obama is a gay Muslim.(Screenshot courtesy White House)

A story on a fake news site that has received more than 100,000 shares on social media falsely claims President Obama is a gay Muslim, the fact-checking website Politifact reported Tuesday.

Politifact determined the article, posted six months ago on NewsExaminer.net and titled “Secret Service Agent Says Obama Is Muslim & Gay In New Tell-All Book,” is false in every capacity.

“Everything about the story — the book, the author, the interview and certainly the details contained therein — is fake,” Politifact reports.

The fake news story promotes a non-existent book written by a Secret Service agent named Paul Horner that purportedly asserts Obama is seeking to ruin the United States because he’s both Muslim and gay. According to the fake news post, the book is “quickly climbing Amazon’s best-seller charts.”

“Everyone on the inside knows that Obama is gay and a Muslim, it is common knowledge,” Horner is quoted as saying in the fake news report. “I saw many men coming and going from Obama’s room, at all hours. I would say a good portion of the men, over fifty-percent, were Muslim.”

According to Politifact, the same story circulated on fake news site NBC.com.co on Oct. 2, 2015, and was resurrected at ABCNews.com.co on Nov. 16, 2016. Neither site is affiliated with the major media outlets they purport to represent.

Although Obama identifies as a Christian and straight, rumors he’s gay and Muslim have persisted during his eight years in office — and even before — as a means to undermine his legitimacy.

The rumors that Obama is gay can be attributed to the significant advances on LGBT rights he’s achieved during his administration, including “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” repeal, coming out in support of same-sex marriage and signing an executive order barring federal contractors from engaging in anti-LGBT workplace discrimination.

Many observers have blamed fake news for the loss during the presidential election of Hillary Clinton, who one month after her defeat called fake news “an epidemic” and said Congress and the private sector should work to contain it.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

stabbing, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Missing D.C. yoga instructor, actress found dead
Gay Air Force captain set for honorable discharge
Former AIDS exec pleads guilty to theft
D.C. Center, SMYAL awarded grants
Brett Parson named manager of police liaison units
Equality Virginia outlines 2017 legislative priorities
North Carolina, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Despite deal with Charlotte, N.C. lawmakers decline to repeal HB2
N.C. lawmakers consider bill to repeal HB2, but there’s a catch
HB2 repeal in question as N.C. lawmakers meet for special session
Charlotte repeals LGBT ordinance in deal to undo HB2
Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed’l court
Court strikes down Louisiana order barring anti-LGBT bias
aleppo_460x470_screen_capture_via_youtube watermark
World
LGBT Syrians lament destruction of Aleppo
Trump urged not to cut overseas LGBT aid
U.N. committee again rejects motion to suspend LGBT watchdog
U.S., Cuba mark two years of normalized relations
Hotel murder sparks concern among Dominican LGBT activists
Russia blocks statement thanking Ban Ki-moon for LGBT advocacy
the_pulse_nightclub_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
Opinions
2016: From the Best to the Worst
Good riddance to 2016
Looking back on 2016
Small business owners have increasingly ‘had it’
The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming
D.C. loses another queer-owned business
film_2016_460x470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Cait, AbFab, ‘Will & Grace’ dominate 2016 entertainment news
YEAR IN REVIEW 2016: Music
A dazzling year for theater
YEAR IN REVIEW 2016: Sports
Carrie Fisher dies at 60
CARTOON: 2017 is here
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup