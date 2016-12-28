December 28, 2016 at 10:00 am EST | by Kevin Majoros
YEAR IN REVIEW 2016: Sports

LGBT sports teams, gay news, Washington BladeIt was another successful year for the LGBT sports teams and clubs in the Washington metro area. Whether they were playing locally or competing in cities around the world, our local LGBT athletes continue to be a force to be reckoned with.

In June, it was announced that Team D.C., the information clearinghouse for roughly 35 local LGBT sports teams, would be bidding for the 2022 Gay Games.

Six months later, the bidding process continues and the list has been whittled down to nine cities; Washington, San Francisco, Dallas, Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, Salt Lake City, Guadalajara and Hong Kong. Three finalists will be announced on March 1.

Look for multiple D.C. teams to compete at the Sin City Shootout (25 sports) in Las Vegas in January and the World OutGames (32 sports) in Miami in May.

The Federal Triangles Soccer Club traveled to Portland in August where they captured the Division 1 title at the International Gay & Lesbian Football Association World Championship XXII.

Federal Triangles (Photo courtesy Triangles)

Federal Triangles (Photo courtesy Triangles)

The Washington Wetskins water polo team snagged the silver medal in the rec division at the International Gay & Lesbian World Aquatics Championships in August in Edmonton, Canada.

In July, players from the Capital Tennis Association won their second straight title at the 25th Atlantic Cup by defeating players from Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

The D.C. Titans of the Chesapeake and Potomac Softball League notched second place in the D Division at the 40th annual Gay Softball World Series in Austin in August.

The District of Columbia Aquatics Club won the medium-team title in Edmonton, Canada in August at the International Gay & Lesbian World Aquatic Championships.

D.C. Aquatics (Washington Blade photo by Kevin Majoros)

D.C. Aquatics (Washington Blade photo by Kevin Majoros)

At the Bingham Cup (rugby) in Nashville in May, the Washington Renegades B Team won their division to take the Mark Bingham Shield.

At that same Bingham Cup, the Washington Scandals won their first match as a team.

Washington Scandals (Photo courtesy of the Washington Scandals)

Members of the Washington Scandals celebrate their historic win at the Bingham Cup rugby tournament in Nashville in May where they won their first match as a team. (Photo courtesy of the Washington Scandals)

Along with their successes at out-of-town tournaments, many of the teams hosted their own tournaments in D.C. and ran their own leagues. Registrations for new seasons will begin for many of the teams in January 2017.

The LGBT sports community of D.C. continues to evolve and thrive and this year’s new additions included Stonewall Yoga, Baltimore Flamingos Rugby and the relaunch of Lambda Divers Scuba.

stabbing, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Missing D.C. yoga instructor, actress found dead
Gay Air Force captain set for honorable discharge
Former AIDS exec pleads guilty to theft
D.C. Center, SMYAL awarded grants
Brett Parson named manager of police liaison units
Equality Virginia outlines 2017 legislative priorities
North Carolina, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Despite deal with Charlotte, N.C. lawmakers decline to repeal HB2
N.C. lawmakers consider bill to repeal HB2, but there’s a catch
HB2 repeal in question as N.C. lawmakers meet for special session
Charlotte repeals LGBT ordinance in deal to undo HB2
Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed’l court
Court strikes down Louisiana order barring anti-LGBT bias
aleppo_460x470_screen_capture_via_youtube watermark
World
LGBT Syrians lament destruction of Aleppo
Trump urged not to cut overseas LGBT aid
U.N. committee again rejects motion to suspend LGBT watchdog
U.S., Cuba mark two years of normalized relations
Hotel murder sparks concern among Dominican LGBT activists
Russia blocks statement thanking Ban Ki-moon for LGBT advocacy
the_pulse_nightclub_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
Opinions
2016: From the Best to the Worst
Good riddance to 2016
Looking back on 2016
Small business owners have increasingly ‘had it’
The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming
D.C. loses another queer-owned business
felicia_curry_and_natascia_diaz_and_kate_rigg_and_beth_hylton_in_collective_rage-a_play_in_five_boops_460x470_by_scott_suchman watermark
Arts & Entertainment
A dazzling year for theater
YEAR IN REVIEW 2016: Sports
Carrie Fisher dies at 60
CARTOON: 2017 is here
New Year’s Eve D.C. party roundup 2016
QUEERY: Erika Feinman
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup