Top 10 Blade website stories of 2016

Following are the 10 most trafficked stories on the Washington Blade website for 2016 listed in descending order of popularity.
#10: “Sanders raising funds against gay congressional candidates”
#9: “Straight celebrities become gay ‘imaginary couples’”
#8: “Mississippi governor’s son reportedly victim of anti-gay attack”
#7: “Rainbow flag burned outside Adams Morgan restaurant”
#6: “Trump fortifies anti-LGBT positions, taps Santorum as adviser”
#5: “James Buchanan: America’s first gay president?”
#4: “Sanders responds to trans group questionnaire – but not Clinton”
#3. “Hillary’s painful mistake,” an opinion piece about Clinton’s remarks praising the Reagans’ record on AIDS
#2: “Trump’s nat’l security pick outed gay brother dying of AIDS”