December 30, 2016 at 9:00 am EST | by Staff reports
Top 10 Blade website stories of 2016
An op-ed criticizing Hillary Clinton for her comments praising the Reagans’ record on AIDS landed at #3 on the Blade’s most trafficked story list after the Drudge Report linked to it prominently. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Following are the 10 most trafficked stories on the Washington Blade website for 2016 listed in descending order of popularity.

#10: “Sanders raising funds against gay congressional candidates

#9: “Straight celebrities become gay ‘imaginary couples’

#8: “Mississippi governor’s son reportedly victim of anti-gay attack

#7: “Rainbow flag burned outside Adams Morgan restaurant

#6: “Trump fortifies anti-LGBT positions, taps Santorum as adviser

#5: “James Buchanan: America’s first gay president?

#4: “Sanders responds to trans group questionnaire – but not Clinton

#3. “Hillary’s painful mistake,” an opinion piece about Clinton’s remarks praising the Reagans’ record on AIDS

#2: “Trump’s nat’l security pick outed gay brother dying of AIDS

#1: “Gay teacher’s sex video stolen, posted to school site

Local
John Waters lands in the hospital, misses his Christmas party
Top 10 local stories of 2016
Top 10 Baltimore news stories of 2016
Missing D.C. yoga instructor, actress found dead
Gay Air Force captain set for honorable discharge
Former AIDS exec pleads guilty to theft
National
Top 10 national stories of the year
Despite deal with Charlotte, N.C. lawmakers decline to repeal HB2
N.C. lawmakers consider bill to repeal HB2, but there’s a catch
HB2 repeal in question as N.C. lawmakers meet for special session
Charlotte repeals LGBT ordinance in deal to undo HB2
World
Top 10 international stories of 2016
LGBT Syrians lament destruction of Aleppo
Trump urged not to cut overseas LGBT aid
U.N. committee again rejects motion to suspend LGBT watchdog
U.S., Cuba mark two years of normalized relations
Hotel murder sparks concern among Dominican LGBT activists
Opinions
Australian marriage activists seek ‘fair go’ in 2017
2016: From the Best to the Worst
Good riddance to 2016
Looking back on 2016
Small business owners have increasingly ‘had it’
The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming
Arts & Entertainment
Screen legend Debbie Reynolds dies just hours after daughter
Cait, AbFab, ‘Will & Grace’ dominate 2016 entertainment news
YEAR IN REVIEW 2016: Music
A dazzling year for theater
YEAR IN REVIEW 2016: Sports
Carrie Fisher dies at 60
