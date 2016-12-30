Top 10 Blade website stories of 2016

Following are the 10 most trafficked stories on the Washington Blade website for 2016 listed in descending order of popularity.

#10: “Sanders raising funds against gay congressional candidates”

#9: “Straight celebrities become gay ‘imaginary couples’”

#8: “Mississippi governor’s son reportedly victim of anti-gay attack”

#7: “Rainbow flag burned outside Adams Morgan restaurant”

#6: “Trump fortifies anti-LGBT positions, taps Santorum as adviser”

#5: “James Buchanan: America’s first gay president?”

#4: “Sanders responds to trans group questionnaire – but not Clinton”

#3. “Hillary’s painful mistake,” an opinion piece about Clinton’s remarks praising the Reagans’ record on AIDS

#2: “Trump’s nat’l security pick outed gay brother dying of AIDS”

#1: “Gay teacher’s sex video stolen, posted to school site”