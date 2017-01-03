‘12 Days of Christmas’ event raises funds

The “12 Days of Christmas,” produced by Hooker & Boys, has been a longtime Baltimore tradition. The 18th annual gala took place on Dec. 10 at the Conference Center of the Maritime Institute in Linthicum Heights, Md.

The show, themed “8-Track Flashback,” was dedicated to the victims of the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fl. Shawnna Alexander, David Allen and Sarha Shaubach, along with ASL interpreters Deb Jones and Susan Weinstein emceed a variety of acts including singing, illusion, dancing and skits. During the production there were also a silent auction, bootblacking, and pictures taken with Santa Claus and The Grinch.

The event raised $13,865, which was distributed to: AIDS Action Baltimore, Scott H. Stamford Memorial Fund; the GLBT Community Center of Baltimore Building Fund; the Mid-Atlantic Deaf & Interpreter Fund; and the Allen Center for Senior Citizens in Baltimore.

“We feel blessed that the communities still come together to celebrate the holidays with us, to give back and pay it forward,” Rik Newton-Treadway, one of the founders of the event, told the Blade.