Boy George accused of biphobia amid George Michael suicide tweet

Boy George is denying accusations that he is biphobic after posting a series of tweets referencing George Michael’s death.

Michael’s partner Fadi Fawaz’s Twitter account released tweets that implied Michael’s death was a suicide. Michael passed away on Christmas day at the age of 53. The post-mortem investigation was found to be inconclusive.

“Not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed. The only thing George wanted is to DIE. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed,” the tweets read.

Fawaz told The Mirror he was “shocked” by the tweets and that his Twitter account had been hacked.

Boy George sent a tweet that was believed to be about the Michael suicide tweets.

“Ok. ‘My computer got hacked’ is like ‘I’m bisexual’ or ‘I’m sniffing because I have allergies!’” Boy George tweeted. The tweet has since been deleted.

Many took offense to Boy George’s message on bisexuality.

@BoyGeorge as a long time bisexual fan I’m kind of hurt that you’d reduce my valid sexuality to a lie or joke. — hannah ♏️ (@_wadeywiIson) January 2, 2017

@BoyGeorge but it read as “bisexuality is a joke” …. — emily (@princxss_em) January 2, 2017

@BoyGeorge but actual bisexuals were upset by your words. We have enough trouble getting the world to acknowledge our existence already. — San Jose Left Shark (@kshandra) January 2, 2017

The Culture Club frontman responded to the criticism with a series of tweets but has not commented to the media.

Bi-phobic? Yeah, of course. Suck my bigot toe! :) — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 2, 2017

I love a bisexual. I ride a bicycle! https://t.co/9qXDSSmYcO — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 2, 2017