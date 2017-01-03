Local men’s apparel store Avenue Jack closing

A photo posted by Avenue Jack (@avenuejack) on Nov 2, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

Local men’s apparel store Avenue Jack (1301 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) will be closing its doors in early 2017.

Owner Scott Wallis announced the “upscale-casual men’s clothing” store will be shutting down in an email to customers.

“We had an amazing run and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting a small, locally-owned business,” Wallis writes.

“But it all comes down to traffic. Unfortunately, the level doesn’t justify our rent. And while we enjoyed a brisk holiday business last month, it would be financially imprudent to wait to see if people eventually find us the rest of the year,” Wallis continues.

Avenue Jack carries brands such as Herschel, Original Penguin, Ben Sherman, Benson, Red Wing Boots, Levi’s, Alternative Apparel, among others.

The store will be having a 30% off post-holiday and store closing sale this week. Furniture, artwork and other non-clothing items will be sold.

For more details on the store, visit here.