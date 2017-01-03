Local gay clubs celebrate Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend with their own leather parties over MAL weekend.

D.C. Bear Crue hosts its annual leather bear party and bear happy hour at Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) on Friday, Jan. 13 from 6-11 p.m. Specials include drink discounts until 11 p.m. and free pizza at 7 p.m. There is no cover. Entry ends at 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/bearhappyhour.

Growls: Roughhouse hosts a party at Green Lantern (1335 Green Ct., N.W.) on Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 p.m.- 2 a.m. Billy Santoro hosts the event and DJ Mateo Segade plays music. Cover is $5 before 10 p.m. and $7 after. For details, visit facebook.com/growlrroughhouse.

Distrkt C presents Masters, Boys & Pigs at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 p.m.- 8 a.m. DJ Jared Connor opens the party and DJ Dee Martello, seen here, will be the guest DJ. Tickets are $25. For more details, visit facebook.com/distrktc.