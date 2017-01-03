Robbie Rogers engaged to ‘Arrow’ producer Greg Berlanti

Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible… I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. ❤ Happy New Year! A photo posted by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:01am PST

Los Angeles Galaxy player Robbie Rogers and “Arrow” producer Greg Berlanti announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve over Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible… I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life,” Rogers, 29, captioned a photo of the couple.

Berlanti, 44, posted the same photo with a caption reflecting on 2016.

“2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size. First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate,” Berlanti writes. “Though I dreamed of both those things happening, I’m not sure I truly believed they were possible. Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to all.”

The couple has been together since 2013, the same year Rogers publicly came out, and via surrogate welcomed their son Caleb Gene Berlanti in February. Rogers played one year of college soccer at University of Maryland before signing a professional contract in 2006.