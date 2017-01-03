Simon & Schuster defends $250K book deal with Milo Yiannopoulos

Simon & Schuster is defending its $250,000 book deal with controversial Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yiannopoulos celebrated that Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, has struck up a deal for his memoir “Dangerous.”

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter. “Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically. I’m more powerful, more influential and more fabulous than ever before, and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream.”

“Social justice warriors should be scared – very scared,” Yiannopoulos continued.

Simon & Schuster says that the books it publishes reflect the opinions of the authors and not the company.

“We do not and never have condoned discrimination or hate speech in any form,” the company said in a statement. “At Simon & Schuster we have always published books by a wide range of authors with greatly varying, and frequently controversial opinions, and appealing to many different audiences of readers. While we are cognizant that many may disagree vehemently with the books we publish we note that the opinions expressed therein belong to our authors, and do not reflect either a corporate viewpoint or the views of our employees.”

Backlash against the publishing company has been great with the Chicago Review of Books refusing to cover books from the company in 2017. Others have also spoken out on the decision including comedian and actress Leslie Jones.

Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter last year for making racist remarks towards Jones.

@SimonBooks @threshold_books @simonschuster yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people. — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

In response to this disgusting validation of hate, we will not cover a single @simonschuster book in 2017. https://t.co/NAJhTgdeyX — Chicago Rev of Books (@bookschicago) December 29, 2016

If you approved a $250K book deal for the troll promoting racist, sexist views so extreme he got thrown off this platform – we need to talk. — Carolyn Kellogg (@paperhaus) December 29, 2016

The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS https://t.co/CNDUDOHzke — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

Sometimes it’s a tough call for bookshops between respecting free speech and not promoting hate speech. Sometimes not. Byebye @simonschuster https://t.co/nxTFS34Y1b — Raven Books (@ravenbooks) December 29, 2016

I hope authors published by Simon and Schuster loudly condemn the decision to give hate-monger Milo Yiannopoulos a $250K book deal. Amazing. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 29, 2016

“Dangerous” hits stores on March 14, 2017 and is already an Amazon Best Seller on the preorder list.