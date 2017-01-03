January 3, 2017 at 12:40 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Simon & Schuster defends $250K book deal with Milo Yiannopoulos
Milo Yiannopoulos, gay news, Washington Blade

Milo Yiannopoulos. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Simon & Schuster is defending its $250,000 book deal with controversial Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yiannopoulos celebrated that Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, has struck up a deal for his memoir “Dangerous.”

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter. “Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically. I’m more powerful, more influential and more fabulous than ever before, and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream.”

“Social justice warriors should be scared – very scared,” Yiannopoulos continued.

Simon & Schuster says that the books it publishes reflect the opinions of the authors and not the company.

“We do not and never have condoned discrimination or hate speech in any form,” the company said in a statement. “At Simon & Schuster we have always published books by a wide range of authors with greatly varying, and frequently controversial opinions, and appealing to many different audiences of readers. While we are cognizant that many may disagree vehemently with the books we publish we note that the opinions expressed therein belong to our authors, and do not reflect either a corporate viewpoint or the views of our employees.”

Backlash against the publishing company has been great with the Chicago Review of Books refusing to cover books from the company in 2017. Others have also spoken out on the decision including comedian and actress Leslie Jones.

Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter last year for making racist remarks towards Jones.

“Dangerous” hits stores on March 14, 2017 and is already an Amazon Best Seller on the preorder list.

