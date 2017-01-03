January 3, 2017 at 12:09 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘Sister Wives’ daughter Mariah Brown comes out
(Kody and Meri Brown’s daughter Mariah. Screenshot via Facebook.)

Mariah Brown, the daughter of Kody and Meri Brown, revealed she is a lesbian to her family on Sunday’s episode of TLC’s “Sister Wives.”

Mariah, 21, sat down her parents, and sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn to announce her secret.

“This feels so awkward. I’m freaking out. I’m gay,” she tells the group.

“I did not see it coming. I thought I knew my daughter, I didn’t,” Meri responds tearfully.

“We’re not happy that Mariah’s gay, we’re happy that she knows herself,” Kody replied.

Mariah, who is one of 18 children in the family, tweeted thanks for the support following the episode’s airing.

The Brown family practices Fundamentalist Mormonism, but said in an interview with HuffPost Live in 2013 that the whole family supports gay marriage.

“All adults should be able to choose who they love and how they structure their family,” Robyn said.

“Sister Wives” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

 

 

