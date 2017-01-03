Story teller event focuses on goodbyes

Story District hosts “Auld Lang Syne: Stories about Friendships, Farewells and Finale” at Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 8-10 p.m.

A group of six-eight storytellers will tell stories based around the theme of goodbyes. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food is allowed inside but no beverages. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

For more information, visit facebook.com/storydistrict.