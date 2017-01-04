New year, new wave of anti-LGBT bills in state legislatures

The New Year has brought the potential for another wave of anti-LGBT bills in state legislatures and an increased chance of them becoming law after Republican victories on Election Day.

The advent of total Republican control in both chambers of the state legislature and the governor’s mansion in three states — Missouri, Iowa and Kentucky — could present new challenges. Republicans now control legislatures in 32 states, including Texas, which seems poised to become the center of anti-LGBT activity after the legislature was out of session last year.

Much like measures in years past in Arizona and Indiana, which rose to nationwide attention before being defeated or scaled back and in Mississippi, which became law before being enjoined in court, many of the expected measures seek to enable anti-LGBT discrimination in the name of “religious freedom.” Such measures would, for example, allow businesses to deny wedding-related services to same-sex couples or permit health care providers to deny transgender people transition-related care.

James Esseks, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT project, said during a conference call with reporters last month the “religious freedom” bills are the “Plan B” of LGBT rights opponents after their “Plan A” to stop LGBT rights protections and same-sex marriage failed.

“Opponents of LGBT equality have been working for a long, long time to thwart LGBT equality advances, to stop the freedom to marry, to stop us from passing bills that provide non-discrimination protections for LGBT people in a number of contexts,” Esseks said. “As we have made more progress on the LGBT equality front, opponents of LGBT equality have moved from their Plan A, stopping those protections, to their Plan B, which is to say if they have to live in a world that includes LGBT equality norms, they want to find out a way to carve a refuge for themselves so that LGBT equality doesn’t affect them and the way they live.”

Another category of anti-LGBT bills include measures seeking to prohibit transgender people from using the restroom consistent with their gender identity. That’s a major component of North Carolina’s notorious anti-LGBT House Bill 2 and along the lines of a measure approved by the South Dakota Legislature, but vetoed by Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Eunice Rho, advocacy and policy counsel with the ACLU, said during the conference call in 2016 a record number of more than 200 anti-LGBT bills were introduced, but she would be “very surprised if we don’t exceed those numbers in 2017.”

The center stage of movement on anti-LGBT bills may be Texas, where Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has identified as a top priority passing a bill barring transgender people from using the restroom consistent with the gender identity and Republican State Sen. Bob Hall introduced Senate Bill 92, which would void all LGBT non-discrimination ordinances in Texas.

Other anti-LGBT bills filed in Texas are HB 428, a “religious freedom” bill allowing student religious groups to be exempt from school non-discrimination policies, and SB 242, which would require school employees upon the request of a parent to disclose any personal knowledge regarding a child, including whether that child is LGBT.

One thing that could dissuade Lone Star lawmakers from enacting the bathroom bill or other anti-LGBT measures is a recent report from the Texas Association of Business finding the state could lose up to $8.5 billion in boycotts and more than 100,000 jobs if the bills become law.

“We now face overwhelming data about the risk of damage to the economy and reputation of our great state resulting from legislation that would allow for discrimination,” association president Chris Wallace said upon release of the report, according to the Dallas Morning News. “Businesses from across Texas have come together to urge the Texas Legislature to reject discrimination and embrace public policy that keeps Texas open for business.”

Many eyes will be on Iowa, Missouri and Kentucky where coattails by Donald Trump on Election Day swept into power Republicans at every level of state government, placing LGBT rights there in jeopardy.

In Iowa, Republicans won control of the Senate, giving them control of both chambers of the legislature and the governor’s mansion. Donald Trump’s decision to tap Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad as U.S. ambassador to China means Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, who in 2010 endorsed a ban on same-sex marriage, will take the governor’s seat.

Donna Red Wing, former executive director of One Iowa, said Republican actions remain unknown, but in addition to attacks on abortion rights said she believes “we will see movement” on a “religious freedom” bill, which she called “one of the greatest threats to LGBT equality in Iowa.”

“We have worked over the past few years to ban conversion/reparative therapy in Iowa and to add gender identity to our hate crimes bill,” Red Wing added. “I believe we will need to continue to fight for these issues but have little chance of success in this session. Iowa has an extraordinary history of fairness and justice. It is my great hope that even in this political environment we will see some of that played out.”

The advancement of a “religious freedom” bill would be particularly detrimental to LGBT rights in Iowa because, unlike in Arizona, Indiana and Mississippi, which have no statewide LGBT non-discrimination protections, the Hawkeye State has robust statewide protections that a religious carve-out law would drastically compromise.

In Kentucky, home of Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, who won nationwide attention for refusing to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in favor of marriage equality, Republicans wrestled the House from Democrats after 95 years of Democratic control.

Chris Hartman, director of the Kentucky-based Fairness Campaign, said although anti-LGBT bills may be introduced — including a bill that would strip eight Kentucky cities of their LGBT non-discrimination ordinances — he expects lawmakers will ultimately focus on economic concerns.

“New Republican leadership has stressed economic development and job growth as their top priorities, not anti-LGBT measures,” Hartman said. “Actually, we agree with our Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who recently said anti-transgender bathroom bills are ‘silly’ and ‘unnecessary.’ We feel Kentucky Republicans have watched developments in North Carolina intently, and see the prudence in avoiding legislation that will inevitably harm our commonwealth’s economy.”

In Missouri, after eight years of Democratic control of the governor’s mansion under Gov. Jay Nixon, Republican and former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens won election, ensuring the GOP would have control over all aspects of state government there.

But last year when Senate Democrats in the Missouri Legislature were filibustering an anti-LGBT “religious freedom” amendment to the state constitution, Greitens came out against it in contrast to his rivals for the Republican nomination.

“I don’t believe this legislation is the right approach,” Greitens said in a statement. “I oppose SJR 39 because I believe that while it is well-intentioned, it could unintentionally threaten our economy and job creation. Here in Missouri, we are already 47th in job growth and 42nd in wage growth. We simply cannot afford more policies from Jeff City that have the potential to kill jobs.”

But anti-LGBT measures in Missouri still may reach the governor’s desk. Among the pre-filed anti-LGBT proposals in Missouri are HB205, which would allow government officials to refuse to solemnize marriages based on religious beliefs, and SB98, which would require schools to prohibit transgender students from using the restroom consistent with their gender identity.

Steph Perkins, executive director of the Missouri-based LGBT group PROMO, said the number of anti-LGBT bills pre-filed in the legislature already outpaces the number pre-filed at this time last year.

“In Missouri, LGBT equality has always been a bipartisan issue, and we are constantly working to educate and collaborate with decision makers on both sides of the aisle,” Perkins added. “We still anticipate being targeted by even more anti-LGBT bills, focused on bathrooms, marriage equality, religious exemptions and more.”

Other states that could present challenges are Alabama, where HB24 would allow adoption and foster care agencies receiving state funds to refuse to place kids with families based on the agency’s religious beliefs, and Tennessee, where SB1 would expand on a law signed last year by Gov. Bill Haslam (R) allowing licensed counselors and therapists to refuse treating patients based on the therapist’s religious beliefs.

A “religious freedom” bill may emerge in West Virginia as well as additional anti-LGBT measures in South Dakota and North Carolina. In Virginia, Del. Bob Marshall filed on Tuesday HB1612, which would prohibit transgender people from using the restroom consistent with their gender identity, although chances of that bill passing are slim because Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, would be able to veto the measure (see related article).

One example of fallout in a state that could discourage others from enacting anti-LGBT measures are the events in North Carolina last year after passage of HB2, which bars cities from enacting pro-LGBT ordinances, reversing one recently enacted in Charlotte, and bars transgender people from using the restroom in schools and government buildings consistent with their gender identity.

The law generated opposition from LGBT advocates as well as business leaders who cancelled expansion plans in the state, performers who nixed events there and athletic organizations, including the National Basketball Association, which rescinded plans for tournaments in the state. Gov. Pat McCrory, the Republican governor who signed HB2 into law, lost re-election by a narrow margin amid the outcry in a state Trump won comfortably.

Brandon Lorenz, a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, said lawmakers should be wary of enacting anti-LGBT measures if they want to avoid similar fates of their careers and their states.

“Pat McCrory lost because he banked on the hateful HB2 sealing his re-election,” Lorenz said. “Instead, HB2 provoked a firestorm of overwhelming opposition in the state and across the country. The same reaction awaits lawmakers who are considering doubling down on anti-LGBTQ extremism in the future. North Carolina is a wake-up call and a warning not to write discrimination into state law.”