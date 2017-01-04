January 4, 2017 at 7:00 am EST | by Staff reports
Bryan Stark joins Azer Creative as principal
Bryan Stark, gay news, Washington Blade, Azer Creative

Bryan Stark (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Azer Creative, a growing D.C.-based creative services agency, announced today that Bryan T. Stark has joined the firm. In his role as Principal, Stark will work to raise awareness, enhance the services the firm provides to its clients and expand Azer’s client roster.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bryan Stark to Azer’s growing team of creative professionals,” said Azer co-owner Lynne Brown. “With decades of senior-level agency experience, he is well positioned to continue Azer’s growth and expand its menu of services.”

Stark was most recently the Vice President of Marketing & PR at the Kennedy Krieger Institute where he oversaw all branding, creative, communications, digital, fundraising, events and professional outreach.  During his tenure at KKI, Stark also served as the Director of Marketing & PR for the successful launch of the Interactive Autism Network — a collaboration with Autism Speaks & the Simons Foundation. Prior to joining KKI, Stark was the Vice President of Strategic Planning at The Campbell Group and Vice President of Client Services at The Reeves Agency.

“When I was approached by Azer’s leadership team and they shared their vision for where they hoped to take the firm, I knew right away that this is the kind of challenge I really would enjoy,” said Stark.

Stark joins the Azer team as the firm celebrates its fifth anniversary and a recent string of new account wins.

A division of BNP OmniMedia, which also owns the Washington Blade, Azer Creative is an award-winning creative services agency based in Washington, D.C. with a roster of clients in the entertainment, media, health, hospitality and housing sectors. Azer is a Certified Business Enterprise in the District of Columbia.

For more information on Azer Creative, contact Partner Lynne Brown, azer@azercreative.com or 202-486-0625, or Azer Principal Bryan Stark at bstark@azercreative.com or 410-916-7958.

