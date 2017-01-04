Janet Jackson gives birth to first child

Janet Jackson has given birth to her first child, People reports.

Jackson, 50, and her husband Wissam Al Mana, 42, announced on Tuesday they had welcomed their son Eissa Al Mana.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” Jackson’s rep said in a statement to People. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

In April the pop star announced she was postponing her Unbreakable world tour, including Baltimore and D.C. dates, to start a family.

“I thought it was important that you be the first to know,” Jackson said in a video posted on Twitter. “My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

Jackson and Al Mana wed in 2012.