January 4, 2017 at 5:21 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Police seek help in finding missing trans teen

Marie Grossman, missing trans teen, gay news, Washington Blade

(Image courtesy of the West Virginia State Police)

The D.C. Police Department’s LGBT Liaison Unit is working with the West Virginia State Police in seeking help from the public, including the LGBT community, in an effort to find a 16-year-old transgender woman who was reported missing from her home in Morgantown, W.Va. on Sept. 27, 2016.

West Virginia authorities have reached out to the D.C. metropolitan area for help in locating Cheikh Oumar Grossman, who police say identifies as Marie. D.C. police spokesperson Aquita Brown said West Virginia police and the teen’s family members believe she might have come to the D.C. area.

Acting Lt. Brett Parson, who oversees the D.C. police liaison units, said the LGBT Liaison Unit would be distributing a flier prepared by West Virginia State Police that includes a photo and description of Marie Grossman.

She is described as being biracial with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds.

The flier says the teen’s family is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the location and/or her return.

“Happy New Year, Marie,” a Facebook posting by her family says. “Wherever you are, may you be safe, happy and well cared for. May the New Year be a time of healing, reflection and reconciliation/reunification with your family, who loves you and misses you,” the posting says.

Anyone with information that may help in the effort to find Marie Grossman is asked to call West Virginia State Police at 304-285-2300.

