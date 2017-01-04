A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that an advocacy group has compared to North Carolina’s House Bill 2.

House Bill 1612, which state Del. Bob Marshall (R-Prince William County) introduced on Tuesday, would prohibit people from entering “a restroom or other facility designated for use by members of the opposite sex.” The measure, which is also known as the Physical Privacy Act, would also require public school principals to notify a student’s parent or guardian within 24 hours if “the child requests to be recognized or treated as the opposite sex, to use a name or pronoun inconsistent with the child’s sex, or to use a restroom or other facility designated for the opposite sex.”

James Parrish, executive director of Equality Virginia, a statewide LGBT advocacy group, said in a statement that HB 1612 “would cause immediate harm to our transgender community and economy.” He also noted North Carolina’s economy lost hundreds of millions of dollars after then-Gov. Pat McCrory signed HB 2 last March.

“The General Assembly has real issues to tackle when it convenes next Wednesday and Equality Virginia calls on the leadership of both parties to declare this harmful and unnecessary bill dead on arrival,” said Parrish.

The Washington Blade has reached out to Marshall for comment.