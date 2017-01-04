January 4, 2017 at 11:05 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Van Hollen, local members of Congress sworn in

Vice President Joe Biden, right, swears in U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) on Jan. 3, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Ian Jannetta/Office of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen)

Vice President Joe Biden, right, swears in U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) on Jan. 3, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Ian Jannetta/Office of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen)

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is among the new senators who were sworn in on Tuesday.

Van Hollen, who previously represented Maryland’s 8th congressional district, easily defeated House Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore and Harford Counties) last November. The pro-LGBT Democrat succeeded former U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.) who announced her retirement in 2016.

“Today I took an oath to the serve our great nation and the values of freedom, justice, and opportunity so beautifully articulated in the Constitution,” said Van Hollen in a statement after his swearing in. “I am humbled by the confidence the people of Maryland have placed in me, and I am ready to get to work to tackle our many pressing challenges.”

Raskin, Brown, McEachin sworn in

Congressman Jamie Raskin, who succeeds Van Hollen in the U.S. House of Representatives, also took office on Tuesday. Former Maryland Lieutenant Gov. Anthony Brown, who succeeds former Congresswoman Donna Edwards, was also sworn in.

Virginia Congressman A. Donald McEachin also took office on Tuesday.

McEachin introduced a series of pro-LGBT bills when he represented portions of Richmond and its suburbs in the Virginia Senate. He succeeds former Congressman Randy Forbes, who unsuccessfully ran for re-election in the state’s 2nd congressional district.

A three-judge panel with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond ruled last January that Virginia lawmakers placed too many African American voters into the 3rd congressional district.

The ruling prompted the districts to be redrawn. The Virginian-Pilot and other media outlets indicate McEachin may have benefitted from this decision.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to produce and advance legislation to benefit all Americans and I will continue to stand up for our values and principles,” said McEachin in a statement his office released after his swearing in.

Don McEachin, gay news, Washington Blade

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) swears in Virginia Congressman Don McEachin on Jan. 3, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Jamitress Bowden)

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

chris_van_hollen_and_joe_biden_460x470_courtesy_ian_jannetta_courtesy_office_of_chris_van_hollen watermark
Local
Van Hollen, local members of Congress sworn in
Bryan Stark joins Azer Creative as principal
‘12 Days of Christmas’ event raises funds
Historians shift conference to Baltimore in protest of N.C. law
Chase Brexton offers LGBT self-defense class
Local men’s apparel store Avenue Jack closing
gavel_4_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
National
Judge blocks rule against anti-trans health care discrimination
Top 10 Blade website stories of 2016
Top 10 national stories of the year
Despite deal with Charlotte, N.C. lawmakers decline to repeal HB2
N.C. lawmakers consider bill to repeal HB2, but there’s a catch
HB2 repeal in question as N.C. lawmakers meet for special session
Copenhagen, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Denmark no longer considers transgender people mentally ill
Kurdish group launches pro-LGBT human rights campaign
Aleppo resident says Syrian army ‘saved’ city
Top 10 international stories of 2016
LGBT Syrians lament destruction of Aleppo
Trump urged not to cut overseas LGBT aid
2017_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
Opinions
We must stand together in 2017
Australian marriage activists seek ‘fair go’ in 2017
2016: From the Best to the Worst
Good riddance to 2016
Looking back on 2016
Small business owners have increasingly ‘had it’
caitlyn_jenner_mac_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Caitlyn Jenner debuts full MAC collection
10 hidden gems by George Michael
QUEERY: Eames Armstrong
Ellen DeGeneres scraps Kim Burrell from show for homophobic sermon
Janet Jackson gives birth to first child
Mid-Atlantic Leather runs in D.C. Jan. 13-15
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup