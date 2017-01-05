January 5, 2017 at 9:48 am EST | by Staff reports
Blade’s Chibbaro honored as ‘Community Cornerstone’
Community Cornerstones, Washington Blade, gay news, Lou Chibbaro

Lou Chibbaro, Jr. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Lou Chibbaro Jr., the Washington Blade’s senior news reporter, was honored this week at the annual Community Cornerstones ceremony presented by D.C. Council member Anita Bonds.

The awards recognize leaders in the D.C. community who have contributed and positively impacted the lives of local residents. Chibbaro was recognized with the Community Services Pioneer award in the media category.

“Lou Chibbaro, Jr. is a nationally recognized award-winning journalist best known for chronicling the gay rights movement in the Washington, D.C. area and nationwide in the United States as the senior news writer for the Washington Blade,” award organizers said in a statement. “Mr. Chibbaro is a trailblazing journalist and … a well-regarded fixture in the LGBTQ community.”

“Lou is an indispensible part of our team at the Blade,” said editor Kevin Naff. “He’s a dedicated journalist with unimpeachable integrity and a true passion for the city. We’re thrilled that he is being honored with this recognition.”

Lou Chibbaro, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Blade’s Chibbaro honored as ‘Community Cornerstone’
McAuliffe signs anti-LGBT discrimination executive order
Police seek help in finding missing trans teen
Trump’s gays ready to party
D.C. Council approves LGBT-related bills
Va. lawmaker introduces anti-transgender bathroom bill
Craig_Jungwirth_460x470 watermark
National
Charge dropped against Fla. man accused of threatening gays
New year, new wave of anti-LGBT bills in state legislatures
Judge blocks rule against anti-trans health care discrimination
Top 10 Blade website stories of 2016
Top 10 national stories of the year
Despite deal with Charlotte, N.C. lawmakers decline to repeal HB2
Copenhagen, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Denmark no longer considers transgender people mentally ill
Kurdish group launches pro-LGBT human rights campaign
Aleppo resident says Syrian army ‘saved’ city
Top 10 international stories of 2016
LGBT Syrians lament destruction of Aleppo
Trump urged not to cut overseas LGBT aid
2017_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
Opinions
We must stand together in 2017
Australian marriage activists seek ‘fair go’ in 2017
2016: From the Best to the Worst
Good riddance to 2016
Looking back on 2016
Small business owners have increasingly ‘had it’
national_geographic_transgender_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
National Geographic documents trans teen’s gender confirmation surgery
Caitlyn Jenner debuts full MAC collection
10 hidden gems by George Michael
QUEERY: Eames Armstrong
Ellen DeGeneres scraps Kim Burrell from show for homophobic sermon
Janet Jackson gives birth to first child
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup