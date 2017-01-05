Blade’s Chibbaro honored as ‘Community Cornerstone’

Lou Chibbaro Jr., the Washington Blade’s senior news reporter, was honored this week at the annual Community Cornerstones ceremony presented by D.C. Council member Anita Bonds.

The awards recognize leaders in the D.C. community who have contributed and positively impacted the lives of local residents. Chibbaro was recognized with the Community Services Pioneer award in the media category.

“Lou Chibbaro, Jr. is a nationally recognized award-winning journalist best known for chronicling the gay rights movement in the Washington, D.C. area and nationwide in the United States as the senior news writer for the Washington Blade,” award organizers said in a statement. “Mr. Chibbaro is a trailblazing journalist and … a well-regarded fixture in the LGBTQ community.”

“Lou is an indispensible part of our team at the Blade,” said editor Kevin Naff. “He’s a dedicated journalist with unimpeachable integrity and a true passion for the city. We’re thrilled that he is being honored with this recognition.”