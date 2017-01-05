Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds documentary trailer released

In the wake of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’s deaths, HBO has released the trailer for “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.”

“Bright Lights” follows the mother-daughter duo in what would ultimately become some of their final moments together. In the trailer, Reynolds handles aging in Hollywood and Fisher’s mental health struggles growing up are highlighted.

At the forefront is Fisher and Reynolds’s close bond.

“I’m my mom’s best friend,” Fisher says in the trailer.

“I share everything with my daughter. Even the check,” Reynolds jokes.

“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” premieres on Friday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on HBO.