Chip Gaines responds to anti-gay church controversy

“Fixer Upper” star Chip Gaines has spoken out about the homophobic church controversy he and his wife, Joanna Gaines, faced last year.

In November a BuzzFeed article revealed the Gaines’ pastor Jimmy Seibert, at their church in Waco, Texas, is against same-sex marriage. The Gaines’ association with Seibert called into question the couple’s own views. While the Gaines’ never publicly addressed the issue, Chip’s end of year letter alludes to the backlash.

“This past year has been tough. In my lifetime, I can’t recall humanity being more divided. Plenty of folks are sad and scared and angry and there are sound bites being fed to us that seem fueled by judgment, fear and even hatred. Jo and I refuse to be baited into using our influence in a way that will further harm an already hurting world, this is our home. A house divided cannot stand,” Chip writes.

“If there is any hope for all of us to move forward, to heal and to grow – we have got to learn to engage people who are different from us with dignity and with love,” Chip continues.

Chip’s blog post doesn’t specifically mention the BuzzFeed article but encourages everyone to work together in the new year.

“We propose operating with a love so real and true that you are willing to roll up your sleeves and work alongside the very people that are most unlike you. This is how a house gets unified… This could be one of the greatest restoration stories of all time. Who’s ready to get to work?” Chip concludes.