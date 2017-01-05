LGBTQ Job Fair slated for Jan. 17

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs announced this week it will host a Fresh Start LGBTQ Job Fair on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the city’s Reeves Center municipal building at 2000 14th St., N.W.

According to the announcement, many employers will be available at the event to discuss job opportunities. Among them, it says, will be the Wanda Alston Foundation, SMYAL, Whitman-Walker Health, and St. John’s Community Services, a non-profit organization that provides services to people with disabilities.

Employers and job seekers interested in more information about the event are asked to contact Terrance Laney, deputy director of the Office of LGBTQ Affairs, at terrance.laney@dc.gov.