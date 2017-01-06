Campaign targets black D.C. women for PrEP

WASHINGTON — City officials here are starting on the first U.S. campaign to provide PrEP to black women, the second-most likely group to contract HIV, the Washington Post reports.

Since daily PrEP use has been shown to reduce HIV risk by about 90 percent, D.C. authorities are trying to convince black women that PrEP is not just for gay men.

One in six people newly infected with HIV in the nation’s capital are black women. While new cases are declining, nearly 2 percent of D.C. residents are living with the virus, one of the highest rates in the country.

Condoms have been at the forefront of efforts to block sexual transmission of the virus. But some people who are sexually active refuse or forget to use them, and women may have unprotected sex with men they mistakenly think are monogamous, public health experts say.

PrEP, shorthand for pre-exposure prophylaxis, changes the dynamics of HIV prevention, they say. Women can protect themselves instead of relying on men to use condoms, the Post reports.

Although the drug has been available since 2012, it has been virtually unknown to women of color. To counter that, the city is running an advertising campaign on Metrobuses aimed at black women with the tag­line “Dominate your sex life” and information about PrEP, according to the Post article. Vans that offer mobile HIV testing are also providing referrals to doctors who can prescribe the drug. And the Washington AIDS Partnership in December awarded more than $370,000 to three health organizations serving women to incorporate PrEP into their routines, the Washington Post reports.