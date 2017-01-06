NEW YEAR NEW YOU 2017: You’re worth it

Being a trainer and helping people achieve their fitness and health goals for 15 years has given me a lot of data on what has worked and what hasn’t worked. It’s also given me insight on what barriers many people face when attempting to make a healthy lifestyle change.

I’ve had the blessing of working with more than a thousand people and had the honor of talking about health to a thousand more. Though I’ve connected with the rich and poor, CEOs and blue-collar workers, black and white, male and female, and any other combo you can think of, they all present many of the same barriers to becoming fit and healthy. The most common barrier I see keeping people from achieving their goals comes from a lack of self-worth.

What is self-worth?

When we speak about self-worth, I could care less about how much is in your bank account or what your credit score is. This is a different type of currency that makes you intangibly rich. Self-worthiness employs the basic fact that you feel, believe and act upon the premise that you deserve greatness in everything you do. Most minorities can relate to this feeling or breaking point because most civil rights movements come from a general place of worth. How each group acts upon it varies of course, but whether you are marching in the street, lobbying with Congress, using economic influence or all of the above, your movement starts from a place of self-worth. Your healthy lifestyle will start from the same place.

Worth the sacrifice

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown.” “With great rewards come great sacrifice.” Sure we’ve all heard quotes like these, but rarely do we hear that we are worth the sacrifice. The first barrier most of my clients have is getting to a point where they decide they are worth the sacrifice it will take in order to put their health and fitness as a consistent priority in their life. For some, the sacrifice is money, for others it’s time, but for most, the hardest part is getting to a point mentally of believing that they are worth the sacrifice.

It’s taking a step back and saying to yourself that I love myself so much that I will be selfish. The second step to this is actually backing this idea up with actions that show you and the world that you actually believe what you’re saying. In general, I’ve found that people are much more willing to sacrifice for others and commit for others than they are for themselves. Think about the times you’ve done something because someone has asked you, but you wouldn’t have done the same for yourself and your own happiness.

I always think about your friend’s expensive birthday dinner that you’re willing to go to for the other person, but you’d never treat yourself to. This also resonates with parents who want the best for their kids and will sacrifice everything, including time, money and sometimes sanity, but refuse to sacrifice any of the above for their own health or happiness. Think about the parent who cooks and eats an unhealthy dinner to satisfy their kids but won’t take the time to cook what is on their personal eating plan. There’s also the parent who would spend a limitless budget on putting their kids into sports activities, but won’t invest a dime into their own fitness. By sacrificing for others, even our family, at every decision, you send a strong message to yourself and the world that you’re not important.

Changing this starts in realizing that when you’re at your best, you are also the best for others. The best teachers are the ones who live their own creed. The best parents don’t just tell their kids to do things, they reinforce it by setting a positive example. If you want your kids to eat healthy, then you need to eat healthy. If you want your kids to adopt a consistent healthy active lifestyle, then you must do the same. Your health is worth the same sacrifices that you would make for others and not only that, you are better for your family, friends and society in general when you do.

Worth the fear

“I must not fear. Fear is a mind killer. Fear is the little death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear.” (Frank Herbert) “Conquer fear and conquer your life.”

The second barrier I see prevent most people from sticking with or even getting started with a new health and fitness plan is fear. Fear of failing. Fear of looking stupid. Fear of the work it’ll take. Fear of not being as good as everyone else. Fear of everything. You are worth the fear. You are worth not only having these legitimate feelings, but you are worth facing those fears and overcoming them. Facing and overcoming these fears will mold you into a better you.

Think of it like this — every great change and challenge in your life has started with fear. First day of school. First day at a new job. Moving to a new city. Getting married. Getting divorced. No matter what it was, if it was new in life, there was fear. Though the degree of the fear varies from person to person and situation to situation, the presence of fear is always there. The acknowledgment of this fear is OK and to some degree healthy, but it’s important that this fear is a moment and not a movement.

When I meet with people starting a new training plan with me, I like to ask them what are they afraid of. Most answers circle around how others will perceive them and how they perceive themselves as compared to themselves during another time in their life. They think they will disappoint me, be judged by other people or that they’re not as fit as they once were. Though changing this behavior, of course, doesn’t happen in one session, I have found the most success in getting people to refocus on who they came here for and teaching them how to be in the moment. I totally agree that the gym can be an intimidating place especially for a novice, but only if you are valuing your worth and success on the scale set by other people. If you can commit to defining your success by yourself and for yourself, then what others are doing or how they perceive you will not mean anything to you.

I understand this is easier said than done, but this may be one of the most important habits that you must work to create. There’s always going to be someone more experienced than you and not as far along as you. Your journey is your journey. When it comes to overcoming the comparisons to the old you or to the you that you think you should be, it really comes back to defining your own success. We can take it to the next level by defining your success in this moment. If you were a millionaire who went broke, your current financial goals can’t be set on your previous rich status. You have to work on getting that first dollar and building on that. Same in the gym. We have to honestly assess where we are and allow ourselves to be in that moment. You are worth facing these fears and allowing yourself to reach your goals.

Worth the credit

“I did a good job.” The last barrier keeping many people from staying consistent in a long-term program, is the lack of acknowledgment of their success. We all love to be told “good job.” Most of us are very willing to tell others when they have done a good job, but we rarely give ourselves that intangible pat on the back. We stay consistent in things where we feel like we are challenged and getting better.

If you never acknowledge the successes you’ve achieved, then you won’t think you’re getting any better when you are. This again stems from a place of worth. You are worth taking the time to compliment yourself and even reward yourself.

A little exercise I use with clients is something I call the “what-would-you-tell-a-stranger?” game. I’ll take a client’s personal successes and give it to a stranger. Then we analyze it objectively. If a stranger told you that last year they worked out one time a week and ate unhealthy five times a week, but this year they are working out and eating healthy five times a week, would you rank them as successful?

The answer is almost always, “Well that’s great, but …” I tell them, “No buts.” If it’s good enough for someone else, then it’s good enough for you. I suggest that monthly you reassess your progress from day one and allow yourself to check back in on your progress. This will help keep you motivated to stay in the game for the long haul. You are worth the compliment.

Self-worth and self-discovery are all part of the process of building a healthier happier you. The fitter, happier you starts from a space of believing that you are worth the journey that a lifestyle change will take you on. There will be ups and downs, but the key is to stay on the ride. People who have long term success with their fitness plan run into snags, but are always able to bounce back. If your goals are centered at your worth, then when those bumps in the road occur refocus on your worth to find your way back on the wagon. No matter what your New Year’s resolutions are, center them at your self-worth and 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be everything you imagined and more.