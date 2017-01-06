January 6, 2017 at 3:06 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Five dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (Photo by Alpha1702; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

A gunman on Friday killed at least five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Sun-Sentinel reported the gunman opened fire near the Terminal 2 baggage claim shortly before 1 p.m.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said eight people were injured and transported to a local hospital. The Sun-Sentinel reported the gunman, who has been identified as Esteban Santiago, is in custody.

The White House has said President Obama has been briefed about the shooting. President-elect Trump in a tweet said he has spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is en route to the airport.

“Thoughts and prayers for all,” tweeted Trump.

Fort Lauderdale is one of the most popular destinations for LGBT travelers in the U.S. Port Everglades, which is the second-busiest port for cruise ships in the world, is located adjacent to the airport.

Rich Lewis, who lives in Dupont Circle, flew to Fort Lauderdale on Thursday from Ronald Reagan National Airport.

He told the Washington Blade that he was having lunch less than a mile from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when the shooting took place.

Lewis said he “noticed that nothing was coming in or out of the airport.” He told the Blade that he learned about the shooting after he received a text message from a co-worker at around 1:15 p.m. and went online.

The Blade will provide additional updates as they become available.

Five dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
