Maybelline announces first male ambassador

A photo posted by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:03pm PST

Following in the footsteps of fellow makeup brand Cover Girl, Maybelline has appointed its first male ambassador, Manny Gutierrez.

The 25-year-old beauty YouTuber, also known as Manny Mua, has two million subscribers to his channel and three million followers on Instagram. Known for being a “boy beauty vlogger,” Gutierrez posts makeup tutorials and challenges to his social media platforms.

“Honestly I couldn’t be more honored [or] thrilled!,” Gutierrez said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me!”

Gutierrez appears in “That Boss Life” campaign in promotion for the brand’s Big Shot Mascara. He is joined by Instagram makeup guru Shayla Mitchell, also known as makeupbyshayla, and Maybelline’s sweepstakes winner Jackie Flowers.