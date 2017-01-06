January 6, 2017 at 12:50 pm EST | by Patrick Folliard
New Arena Stage production revisits Roe v. Wade case
Roe, gay news, Bill Rauch, Washington Blade

Bill Rauch, director of ‘Roe’ at Arena Stage, says the play has special meaning for LGBT people. (Photo courtesy Arena)

‘Roe’ 
 
Jan. 12-Feb. 19
 
Arena Stage
 
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
 
$40-90
 
202-488-3300

Did you know Jane Roe the plaintiff in the groundbreaking 1973 reproductive rights case Roe v. Wade was in fact a lesbian named Norma McCorvey? This and other insights come out in Lisa Loomer’s new play “Roe” soon opening at Arena Stage after a successful run at the prestigious Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

“For those who know the history it’s important to remember, and for so many people who don’t know the case, it’s revelatory,” says out director Bill Rauch. “The subject is unbelievably timely and urgent in light of election results. Just yesterday I read an article citing that 300 separate restrictions have been passed on abortion at the state level since 2011. The clock is rolling back on reproductive justice.”

“Roe” focuses on the lives of two young women, Norma McCorvey (Sara Bruner), a Texas bartender who wants to end a pregnancy and Sarah Weddington (Sarah Jane Agnew), the lawyer who argued the case before the Supreme Court at age 26, and follows their divergent paths following the landmark decision. The cast also includes Catherine Castellanos as McCorvey’s partner Connie Gonzalez, Richard Elmore as Justice Blackmun, and local Susan Lynskey plays lawyer Linda Coffee.

Loomer’s aim was to give all people access into the story whatever their personal views on abortion, and she’s pulled that off brilliantly according to Rauch. Throughout the evening, audiences will hear many sides of the argument articulated by many different characters. “It’s a difficult feat that might have sent lesser playwrights running,” he says.

“I’m very clear personally about pro-choice views and I feel it’s the job of the director to bring out the humanity in every character,” says Rauch who is married to actor/director Christopher Liam Moore. “It’s pretty rare that someone goes through life thinking they’re the bad guy. In truth, people are fighting for what they believe and that’s what makes the issue so emotional. The question of choice is rooted in people’s world view and sometimes religious belief. It’s been fantastic to work with the cast on a broad range of characters and honor each character’s views.”

“Roe” is part of Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s American Revolutions: United States History Cycle. Launched by Rauch, also the festival’s artistic director, American Revolutions’ goal is to commission 37 new American plays focusing on American moments of change in our country’s past.

The project was inspired by Shakespeare’s history cycle and the company hopes to address the anxieties and hopes of modern life through dramatizing them. So far, 32 of the 37 pieces have been commissioned and 10 have been produced, most at the festival’s home in Ashland, Ore., but some elsewhere such as “Sweat” at Arena and “All the Way,” Robert Schenkkan’s play about Lyndon Johnson and Civil Rights, both on Broadway and at Arena.

“It’s exciting to be part of the national dialogue,” Rauch says.

There are myriad reasons for LGBT audiences to see “Roe,” Rauch says.

“First of all every person should see a play that looks at the history and reality of reproductive justice.  I say that hesitantly because it makes it sound like spinach, and it’s not. The work is incredibly entertaining and humor filled. It’s a great ride. For those of us in the queer community given all we’ve dealt with and will continue to deal with, I think it’s especially important to see a work like this.”

He says the lesbian relationship at the center of the play is “truly the heart of the story.”

danica_roem_460x470_courtesy_danica_roem watermark
Local
Transgender journalist challenges Bob Marshall in Va. House
Interior Dept. awards D.C. $50,000 grant for LGBT historic sites
Md. advocates expect ‘relatively quiet’ legislative session
Rehoboth gay bar owner charged with DUI
SMYAL LGBT youth house set to debut Jan. 7
LGBTQ Job Fair slated for Jan. 17
Craig_Jungwirth_460x470 watermark
National
Charge dropped against Fla. man accused of threatening gays
New year, new wave of anti-LGBT bills in state legislatures
Judge blocks rule against anti-trans health care discrimination
Top 10 Blade website stories of 2016
Top 10 national stories of the year
Despite deal with Charlotte, N.C. lawmakers decline to repeal HB2
Jammeh_Yahya_460x470_courtesy_State_Department watermark
World
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
Denmark no longer considers transgender people mentally ill
Kurdish group launches pro-LGBT human rights campaign
Aleppo resident says Syrian army ‘saved’ city
Top 10 international stories of 2016
LGBT Syrians lament destruction of Aleppo
Muriel Bowser, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Mayor Bowser: Veto Paid Leave Act to force better bill
We must fight Trump’s Muslim registry
We must stand together in 2017
Australian marriage activists seek ‘fair go’ in 2017
2016: From the Best to the Worst
Good riddance to 2016
bill_rauch_460x470_courtesy_arena_stage watermark
Arts & Entertainment
New Arena Stage production revisits Roe v. Wade case
New audiobook explores unlikely coming-of-age romance
Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds documentary trailer released
James Corden gives emotional tribute to George Michael
Frank Ocean’s mother wants Kim Burrell removed off son’s album
Chip Gaines responds to anti-gay church controversy
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup