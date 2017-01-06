Urban Outfitters kicks off trans-inclusive 2017 campaign

A photo posted by Hari Nef (@harinef) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

Urban Outfitters kicked off its “Class of 2017” campaign in the new year which features 16 influencers, including transgender model Hari Nef.

The clothing store calls the group of writers, musicians and models, “a group of fresh faces who are creating change and challenging the status quo.” The group modeled the brands Hanes and Champion and each designed their own T-shirt. The influencers also shared advice for their generation and hopes for 2017.

While the 2017 campaign is diverse and inclusive, Urban Outfitters has frequently faced criticism for selling controversial clothing.

In 2015, the chain came under fire for selling a gray and white striped tapestry embellished with pink triangles. The Anti-Defamation League called the decoration piece “eerily reminiscent” of the uniform gays were forced to wear in Nazis concentration camps.

Urban Outfitters also outraged many when it sold a “vintage Kent State T-shirt” spattered with blood, a reference many believed to be about the Kent State massacre in 1970.

In 2008, the store pulled its “I Support Same-Sex Marriage” T-shirts from shelves in light of California’s vote on Proposition 8, saying Urban Outfitters received “too much bad press.”