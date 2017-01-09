January 9, 2017 at 10:49 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Cher to star in Lifetime movie about Flint water crisis
(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

Cher will return to acting in a Lifetime movie about the Flint water crisis, Deadline reports.

“Flint” will follow the events that led to the drinking water contamination. Cher is set to play a Flint resident whose family is affected by the crisis. The star will also serve as executive producer for the film alongside Katie Couric. The script is penned by Barbara Stepansky.

The singer’s passion for Flint has been public as she has criticized Gov. Rick Synder on social media and donated more than 180,000 bottles of water to Flint residents.

Production is expected to begin this spring. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

 

