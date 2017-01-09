January 9, 2017 at 9:58 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Golden Globes: ‘Moonlight’ wins best drama, ‘La La Land’ rakes in awards
The 74th Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, made critic darling “La La Land” a Golden Globes history maker, gave LGBT-themed film “Moonlight” an important award and gave Meryl Streep a platform to address President-elect Donald Trump.

“La La Land” won a record-breaking seven awards including one for Best Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical and acting awards for the leads, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The musical also cinched Best Screenplay and Best Director awards for Damien Chazelle.

In one of the ceremony’s lighter moments, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds kissed each other on the lips while Ryan Gosling went to accept his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Although nominated for five awards, “Moonlight” only received one for Best Motion Picture Drama.

“Mom, you gave me my life, and I hope being on the stage right now is the fulfillment of the life that you gave me,” director and screenwriter Barry Jenkins said as he accepted the award.

“Please, tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend,” Jenkins urged people to spread word of the movie.

Ryan Murphy’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson” continued its awards season winning streak with an award for Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and to Sarah Paulson for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Meryl Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and used her acceptance speech to address President-elect Donald Trump’s mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015. She also gave her support for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep says. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Trump responded in a series of tweets calling Streep, “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who were both buried in a private, joint funeral on Friday, were also remembered in a memorial reel.

Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Moonlight”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“La La Land”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ryan Gosling – “La La Land” *WINNER

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – “Fences”

Best Animated Feature Film
“Zootopia”

Best Director
Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Best Original Score
“La La Land”

Best Original Song
“City of Stars” – “La La Land”

Best Foreign Language Film
“Elle” – (France)

Best T.V. series – Drama
“The Crown”

Best performance by an Actor in a T.V. series – Drama
Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath”

Best performance by Actress in a T.V. series – Drama
Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Best T.V. series – Musical or Comedy
“Atlanta”

Best performance by an Actor in a T.V. series — Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Best performance by an Actress in a T.V. series – Musical or Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross -“black-ish”

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

