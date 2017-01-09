Golden Globes: ‘Moonlight’ wins best drama, ‘La La Land’ rakes in awards

The 74th Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, made critic darling “La La Land” a Golden Globes history maker, gave LGBT-themed film “Moonlight” an important award and gave Meryl Streep a platform to address President-elect Donald Trump.

“La La Land” won a record-breaking seven awards including one for Best Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical and acting awards for the leads, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The musical also cinched Best Screenplay and Best Director awards for Damien Chazelle.

In one of the ceremony’s lighter moments, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds kissed each other on the lips while Ryan Gosling went to accept his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed after Gosling won their #GoldenGlobes category pic.twitter.com/IjjTk6Vrs2 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

Although nominated for five awards, “Moonlight” only received one for Best Motion Picture Drama.

“Mom, you gave me my life, and I hope being on the stage right now is the fulfillment of the life that you gave me,” director and screenwriter Barry Jenkins said as he accepted the award.

“Please, tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend,” Jenkins urged people to spread word of the movie.

Ryan Murphy’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson” continued its awards season winning streak with an award for Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and to Sarah Paulson for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Meryl Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and used her acceptance speech to address President-elect Donald Trump’s mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015. She also gave her support for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep says. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Trump responded in a series of tweets calling Streep, “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who were both buried in a private, joint funeral on Friday, were also remembered in a memorial reel.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Moonlight”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“La La Land”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land” *WINNER

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Fences”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Zootopia”

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Best Original Score

“La La Land”

Best Original Song

“City of Stars” – “La La Land”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Elle” – (France)

Best T.V. series – Drama

“The Crown”

Best performance by an Actor in a T.V. series – Drama

Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath”

Best performance by Actress in a T.V. series – Drama

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Best T.V. series – Musical or Comedy

“Atlanta”

Best performance by an Actor in a T.V. series — Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Best performance by an Actress in a T.V. series – Musical or Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross -“black-ish”

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”