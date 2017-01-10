Billy Eichner, Meghan McCain feud over Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech

Comedian Billy Eichner and Fox News host Meghan McCain got into a Twitter spat on Sunday following Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech calling out President-elect Donald Trump.

While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes ceremony Streep used her time on stage to call out Trump for mocking a disabled New York Times reporter, an accusation Trump has denied.

McCain, 32, blasted Streep’s address on Twitter saying it was, “why Trump won.”

This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how – you will help him get re-elected — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

Eichner, 38, spotted the tweet and fired back at McCain.

Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you fucking moron https://t.co/IzZexd7Bb4 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

McCain took offense to Eichner’s name calling telling the out comic to “Enjoy your bubble.”

.@billyeichner calling republicans like me “fucking morons” is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide. Enjoy your bubble. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

“I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don’t feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!!” Eichner responded.

While McCain backed off from the war of words, Eichner continued to tweet his issues with McCain.

Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

And I have no desire to “bridge the cultural divide” with ignorant voters who don’t respect other cultures! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

McCain returned to make one last comment on the feud on Monday.