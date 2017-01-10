January 10, 2017 at 2:21 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘OITNB’ actress Samira Wiley recounts romantic proposal story

A photo posted by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on

“Orange is the New Black” star Samira Wiley and her partner Lauren Morelli announced their engagement last year and are now revealing their proposal story in Out. 

Wiley and Morelli, a writer on “Orange is the New Black,” met on the set of the show. At the time Morelli was married to a man but she says she felt an instant connection during Wiley’s audition.

“I’d already seen Samira’s audition tape and immediately had a crush on her — the complication being that I was married to a man at the time,” Morelli told Out.

Morelli says Wiley became her confidant while she came to terms with her sexuality and divorced her husband. The pair started dating and Morelli decided to pop the question before a weekend vacation to Palm Springs. Wiley says she had no idea Morelli was planning to propose.

“[Lauren] asked me to sit next to her,” Wiley told Out. “Then she got me up, and we started dancing together, and she pulled a ring from behind the couch. Lauren has been married before, so I wanted her to tell me she was ready, her to be the one to propose. I didn’t know she was as ready as she was.”

“I was crying uncontrollably and kept backing away from her,” Wiley continued. “I asked her after, ‘Who knows about this?’ and she said, ‘Oh, everyone. Your parents know.’ We didn’t tell anyone else for a few days. That was really important to us — to have some time where it was just ours.”

Morelli says she was just as emotional.

“I was so nervous and terrified she knew it was coming, but she was so shocked that I couldn’t get her to stop crying,” Morelli says. “She was hyperventilating. I thought, Oh, this is not good. This has gone too far. She was very clear she’d wait for me to be ready, so to give her something I knew she wanted so much was incredible. It was the most magical day of my life.”

 

smyal_ribbon_cutting_460x470_by_kevin_majoros_courtesy_smyal watermark
Local
City officials launch LGBT youth house
Comings & Goings
Transgender journalist challenges Bob Marshall in Va. House
Interior Dept. awards D.C. $50,000 grant for LGBT historic sites
Md. advocates expect ‘relatively quiet’ legislative session
Rehoboth gay bar owner charged with DUI
h_ed_spires_460x470_courtesy_yale_law_school_veterans_legal_services_clinic watermark
National
Air Force upgrades 91-year-old gay veteran’s discharge
Kerry issues formal ‘lavender scare’ apology
Five dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Charge dropped against Fla. man accused of threatening gays
New year, new wave of anti-LGBT bills in state legislatures
Judge blocks rule against anti-trans health care discrimination
Nelson_Gandulla_Diaz_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
Denmark no longer considers transgender people mentally ill
Kurdish group launches pro-LGBT human rights campaign
Aleppo resident says Syrian army ‘saved’ city
Sisson, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Beware the sex police in Trump’s America
Celebrating the joy of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
Mayor Bowser: Veto Paid Leave Act to force better bill
We must fight Trump’s Muslim registry
We must stand together in 2017
Australian marriage activists seek ‘fair go’ in 2017
samira_wiley_and_lauren_morelli_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘OITNB’ actress Samira Wiley recounts romantic proposal story
Vivica A. Fox apologizes to LGBT community for strip club comments
Billy Eichner, Meghan McCain feud over Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech
Bisexual Amber Rose says she ‘wouldn’t be comfortable’ dating a bisexual man
Cher to star in Lifetime movie about Flint water crisis
Golden Globes: ‘Moonlight’ wins best drama, ‘La La Land’ rakes in awards
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup