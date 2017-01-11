Boy George is new face of Dior Homme’s spring campaign

A photo posted by Dior Homme Official (@diorhomme) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:06am PST

Boy George is one of the new faces for Dior Homme’s spring 2017 collection.

In an interview with WWD, Dior Homme’s creative director Kris Van Assche says he has always felt inspired by Boy George since he was a child.

“I really tried to translate what I think Dior Homme is right now. It’s about music, it’s about cinema, it’s about fashion…It’s about a certain memory I have of the Eighties that remains very much relevant for 2017,” Van Assche told WWD. “Boy George, when I was a kid, was one of the first to have this message about difference being okay; he was such a major influence on my generation. That idea of freedom and being a rebel – which he still is – is really something that has stayed with me.”

“Mr. Robot” star Rami Malik and rapper ASAP Rocky also star in the campaign. Dior Homme’s new campaign also debuted an Instagram that features photos of the trio.