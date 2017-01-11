Dustin Lance Black thinks Trump will enjoy ‘When We Rise’

“When We Rise” is an upcoming LGBT miniseries chronicling the LGBT rights movement spanning over decades, but screenwriter Dustin Lance Black recognizes that the show’s content will premiere at a critical time.

During the Television Critics’ Association’s press tour on Tuesday, Black says he “would give anything in the world for it to be less topical right now.”

“I never could have imagined that it would land in this moment. I’m not entirely surprised, because as a student of history, we know that history is not a straight line. History is a pendulum… It’s a necessary conversation to have right now. It’s a conversation about what it’s like to be a minority in this world and how important it is for us to work together for equality. So we can live lives that are more equal and that are safer,” Black says.

Black continued that the eight-hour miniseries is for everyone to enjoy including the President-elect.

“I think there’s a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump who will love this show,” Black said. “I didn’t write this show for half the country. If Donald Trump watches the show, I think he might like the show.”

The miniseries will follow important LGBT rights activists from the start of the Stonewall Riots up until present day. It stars Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Carrie Preston, Michael K. Williams, Ivory Aquino, Kevin McHale, Dylan Walsh, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, Denis O’Hare, among others.

“When We Rise” aires Feb. 27 to March 2 on ABC.

Watch the new trailer below.