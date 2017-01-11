January 11, 2017 at 3:19 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Dustin Lance Black thinks Trump will enjoy ‘When We Rise’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“When We Rise” is an upcoming LGBT miniseries chronicling the LGBT rights movement spanning over decades, but screenwriter Dustin Lance Black recognizes that the show’s content will premiere at a critical time.

During the Television Critics’ Association’s press tour on Tuesday, Black says he “would give anything in the world for it to be less topical right now.”

“I never could have imagined that it would land in this moment. I’m not entirely surprised, because as a student of history, we know that history is not a straight line. History is a pendulum… It’s a necessary conversation to have right now. It’s a conversation about what it’s like to be a minority in this world and how important it is for us to work together for equality. So we can live lives that are more equal and that are safer,” Black says.

Black continued that the eight-hour miniseries is for everyone to enjoy including the President-elect.

“I think there’s a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump who will love this show,” Black said. “I didn’t write this show for half the country. If Donald Trump watches the show, I think he might like the show.”

The miniseries will follow important LGBT rights activists from the start of the Stonewall Riots up until present day. It stars Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Carrie Preston, Michael K. Williams, Ivory Aquino, Kevin McHale, Dylan Walsh, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, Denis O’Hare, among others.

“When We Rise” aires Feb. 27 to March 2 on ABC.

Watch the new trailer below.

Baltimore Pride block party, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Baltimore Pride returning to June
FreeState Justice releases strategic plan
Frederick Center seeks public funding
City officials launch LGBT youth house
Comings & Goings
Transgender journalist challenges Bob Marshall in Va. House
h_ed_spires_460x470_courtesy_yale_law_school_veterans_legal_services_clinic watermark
National
Air Force upgrades 91-year-old gay veteran’s discharge
Kerry issues formal ‘lavender scare’ apology
Five dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Charge dropped against Fla. man accused of threatening gays
New year, new wave of anti-LGBT bills in state legislatures
Judge blocks rule against anti-trans health care discrimination
Samantha Power, HRC Equality Convention, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
betsy_devos_460x470_courtesy_twitter watermark
Opinions
5 questions for Trump’s Education nominee
The grownup is leaving the building
Beware the sex police in Trump’s America
Celebrating the joy of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
Mayor Bowser: Veto Paid Leave Act to force better bill
We must fight Trump’s Muslim registry
Caitlyn Jenner, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Report: Caitlyn Jenner accepts Donald Trump’s invite to inauguration
Dustin Lance Black thinks Trump will enjoy ‘When We Rise’
Mo’Nique blasts Kim Burrell for anti-gay sermon
Boy George is new face of Dior Homme’s spring campaign
Baltimore Eagle set to take flight
QUEERY: Dawn Shafer
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup