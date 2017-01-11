January 11, 2017 at 3:21 pm EST | by Steve Charing
FreeState Justice releases strategic plan

FreeState Justice strategic plan, gay news, Washington BladeThe Baltimore-based nonprofit FreeState Justice has released its first strategic plan since the merger last year of FreeState Legal and Equality Maryland.

The plan identifies the following population priorities having the greatest risk of discrimination: transgender and gender non-conforming people, people of color, youth, low-income people, and geographically underserved communities.

In addition, the plan cites several areas on which the organization will be focused: police interactions, corrections, and criminal justice; name and gender change for transgender and non-binary individuals; enforcement of anti-discrimination laws regarding access to public accommodations; family law; access to quality, affirming, and inclusive health care; and education and youth policy – including foster care, juvenile justice and education.

“This strategic plan is built around our mission, which is to improve the lives of LGBTQ Marylanders through direct legal services, policy advocacy, outreach, education, and training,” Patrick Paschall, executive director of FreeState Justice told the Blade. “This strategic plan is the culmination of a series of listening sessions, stakeholder input sessions, an online survey, and intense and deep thought about we can best meet the needs of the LGBTQ community.”

To download the full strategic plan, visit freestate-justice.org.

