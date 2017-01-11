QUEERY: Dawn Shafer

To organizers of the Women’s March on Washington, it’s not just a one-day event. Organizers see the effort as one of “movement mobilization” and skill sharing.

“The elections and the march are just catalysts for something much larger that is growing by the day,” says Stacy Small-Lorenz, one of the organizers. “It’s not just about women’s rights, but about women stepping up to lead a diverse social justice movement that this country and the world needs like never before.”

The Women’s March is Saturday, Jan. 21 from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and will go from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House to “show our strength, power and courage and demonstrate our disapproval of the new president and his values in a peaceful march.”

All are welcome at this child-friendly event. Organizers are also embracing “those who need support the most” such as people of color, immigrants, Muslims, the LGBT community, disabled folks and more, in addition to women. Look for the event on Facebook for more details.

Many LGBT people in the Washington-Baltimore area are also involved such as Dawn Shafer, assistant dean of student services in the School of Social Work at the University of Maryland.

“As a bisexual, same-sex partnered mother of a 6-year-old girl, I am vigilant in my concern for the rights of women and LGBT folks,” says the 43-year-old State College, Pa., native. “I’m involved in helping to organize the march so that we, as representatives of all women, can make our anger and demands for equality clear to the incoming administration.”

Shafer and her wife, Danna Carroll, live in Baltimore’s Mt. Washington neighborhood with their daughter, Zoe. Shafer enjoys photography, gardening, home renovations, time with family and dogs in her free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

This is a hard question. Being bisexual, people tend to make assumptions based on your current partnership. I’ve known that I was bi since high school and was pretty open about it with my friends. But I eventually married a man and everyone assumed that I was straight. We eventually divorced and I got together with my wife, at which point the coming-out process was more formalized. Being femme, I still feel like I have to come out on a consistent basis. I was probably most fearful of coming out to my grandmother. I remember sitting on my porch saying to her, “Grandma, I need to tell you that Danna and I are more than just friends” and her responding, “I knew there was something going on; you’re very attentive and sweet to each other.” My grandmother was a wonderful woman and I’m a lucky girl.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

Ellen DeGeneres. I appreciate that she is loudly and proudly out, yet lives what resembles a regular life. Plus, for God’s sake, she was just awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama!

What’s Baltimore’s best nightspot, past or present?

Pre-kid: the Hippo. Now: My living room.

Describe your dream wedding.

My wife and I had our commitment ceremony at the Baltimore Museum of Art in the sculpture garden, surrounded by our closest friends and family. This was before we could be married in Maryland, so we were legally married during our honeymoon in Provincetown, on the beach, with just us and our officiant. Combined, they were pretty much a dream come true.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Systemic oppression fuels inequality and pits us against each other. Fighting this is part of what the Women’s March on Washington is about.

What historical outcome would you change?

Anyone who has read “11/22/63” by Stephen King knows that this is a trick question.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

The election of our first black president.

On what do you insist?

An end to oppressive systems that privilege some while repressing others. Oh, and that our president be someone who doesn’t talk about grabbing women by the pussy.

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

Undoubtedly it was something about: my daughter (happy), the election (angry) or the march (hopeful).

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“(One Way or Another) Things Work Out”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

It depends. Will the science have depended on stem cell research? If so, I would sit back, sip wine and watch the conservatives run in circles trying to decide if the means was worth the end.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

Love, psychology, sleep.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Study what those who came before us did. Look for commonalities with other oppressed groups and invest in those relationships. Ask directly for what you want. Don’t back down.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

My daughter. Although, I think if you walk quickly, hot coals are really pretty manageable, right? So with that in mind, anything that’s important.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That there’s always a “man” and a “woman” in the relationship. That drives me up the wall. We’re both women folks, it’s time you come to terms with that!

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

I love “Jeffrey” with Steven Weber. Nothing beats “Queer as Folk” though.

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Having various forms of address (Miss, Mrs., Ms.) for women, when we only need Mr. for men. Why are women’s titles still dependent on our relation to men?

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

My Ph.D. (coming in 2021 I hope!)

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

That everything you do leads you to where you end up. It’s all important and it all works out eventually.

Why Baltimore?

I was totally ambivalent about Baltimore until my daughter was born. Now my family is discovering the wonder of Baltimore together, in an amazing neighborhood with like-minded friends. Despite Baltimore’s hardships, it’s a resilient city with heart and grit.