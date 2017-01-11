Report: Caitlyn Jenner accepts Donald Trump’s invite to inauguration

Olympian Caitlyn Jenner has allegedly accepted an invitation to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, according to Us Weekly.

Jenner’s representatives and a spokesperson for the Inaugural Committee have yet to confirm, but LGBTQ Nation reports a source says Jenner is looking for someone to attend the event with her.

While Jenner was initially a Ted Cruz supporter, even telling Cruz she would be his “trans ambassador” should he win the election, the transgender activist has publicly said she supports Trump.

“Trump seems to be very much for women. He seems very much behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue,” Jenner told STAT in June.

Jenner has been vocal about her Republican views saying at the Republican National Convention, “It was easy to come out as trans. It was hard to come out as Republican.”

The reality star also shared she was against Hillary Clinton winning the election on Jenner’s show “I Am Cait.” The show has since been canceled due to low ratings.