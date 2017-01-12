January 12, 2017 at 1:36 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Andy Cohen to host ‘Love Connection’ reboot
Andy Cohen is on board to host and co-executive produce FOX’s “Love Connection” reboot, E! News reports.

The original “Love Connection” aired from 1983 through 1994 and matched single contestants with blind dates. The contestants would return to the show to recount the dates. This time, the reboot will include same-sex couples.

“I was a huge fan of the original ‘Love Connection,’ and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives,” Cohen told Entertainment Weekly. 

Cohen also announced the news on his Instagram.

LOVE ALERT! I’m hosting a brand-new revival of #LoveConnection coming soon to @foxtv!

A photo posted by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

“Love Connection” is scheduled to debut this summer.

