January 12, 2017 at 11:56 am EST | by ranslem
CARTOON: Thanks, Obama
Local
Baltimore Pride returning to June
FreeState Justice releases strategic plan
Frederick Center seeks public funding
City officials launch LGBT youth house
Comings & Goings
Transgender journalist challenges Bob Marshall in Va. House
National
Shepard Smith defends CNN from Donald Trump’s ‘belittling’
Tillerson declines to say whether ‘gay rights are human rights’
Anti-trans briefs filed before Supreme Court in bathroom case
Air Force upgrades 91-year-old gay veteran’s discharge
Kerry issues formal ‘lavender scare’ apology
Five dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
World
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
Opinions
Thank you, Mr. President
5 questions for Trump’s Education nominee
The grownup is leaving the building
Beware the sex police in Trump’s America
Celebrating the joy of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
Mayor Bowser: Veto Paid Leave Act to force better bill
Arts & Entertainment
All star spotlight: D.C. Gay Flag Football
GAG Ball is Jan. 20 at Cobalt
Sixth and I hosts Refugee Ball
Pussy Noir honors Prince, Bowie and Michael
The Human League gets deluxe treatment on new anthology
