GAG Ball is Jan. 20 at Cobalt

Gays Against Guns D.C. hosts the GAG Ball at Cobalt (1639 R St., N.W.) on Friday, Jan. 20 from 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

There will be dancers dressed as President-Elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and go-go boys. Communist-inspired artwork will be featured as well as gun violence prevention-themed games. Tickets are $10. Proceeds go towards Gays Against Guns D.C.’s 2017 advocacy efforts.

For more information, visit facebook.com/gaysagainstgunsdc .