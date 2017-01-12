January 12, 2017 at 8:16 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Haley confirmation hearing scheduled for Jan. 18

Nikki Haley, gay news, Washington Blade

South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley‘s confirmation hearing to become the next U.S. ambassador to the U.N. is scheduled to take place on Jan. 18, 2017. (Photo by Gage Skidmore; courtesy Flickr)

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing on South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s nomination to become the next U.S. ambassador to the U.N. on Jan. 18.

President-elect Trump announced Haley’s nomination last month. She would succeed current U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power if the U.S. Senate approves it.

Haley previously said it was her job to “uphold” South Carolina’s constitution and defend its same-sex marriage ban.

Haley, whose parents are from India, opposes the Obama administration’s guidance that says public schools should allow transgender students to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity. She told reporters last year that a law like North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2 is not “necessary” in her state.

Haley in 2015 supported the removal of the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina State House after a gunman killed nine people inside the Emanuel African Methodist Church in Charleston. A federal jury on Thursday sentenced him to death.

Haley ‘will have very big shoes to fill’ at U.N.

Power has emerged as a forceful LGBT rights advocate since she assumed her post at the U.N. in 2013.

Ty Cobb, director of Human Rights Campaign Global, told the Washington Blade after Trump nominated Haley that she “will have very big shoes to fill.” Log Cabin Republicans President Gregory T. Angelo has defended her nomination.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday held a confirmation hearing for former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who Trump has nominated as his secretary of state.

Tillerson declined to say whether “gay rights are human rights” in response to U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)’s question. Committee members also asked Tillerson about his ties to Russia.

