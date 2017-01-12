The Human League gets deluxe treatment on new anthology

You don’t get lines much more iconic than, “I was working as a waitress at a cocktail bar … that much is true.” “Don’t You Want Me” never really gets old no matter how many times you’ve heard it. It isn’t merely a novelty relic of its era — it’s a brilliantly conceived work of timeless pop and one of the decade’s most ubiquitous singalongs.

The Human League’s 1981 chart-topper closes the band’s third album “Dare,” widely regarded as a cornerstone of the new wave era. They are much more than that one smash, though, and now is a good time to discover what you might have missed along the way. Released in celebration of their 40th anniversary, “A Very British Synthesizer Group” is an excellent excursion through the influential British band’s extensive catalog.

The lavishly produced set is offered in multiple configurations. The two-CD version contains 30 of the band’s singles in chronological order. A four-LP vinyl edition released as a gorgeous (but expensive) box set contains the same track-listing. Also available is a deluxe edition including demos and early mixes, but this is for die-hards only.

Listening to “A Very British Synthesizer Group” in chronological order is illuminating, as the band’s musical progression unfolds. It begins with their debut single, 1978’s “Being Boiled,” an influential synthpop classic that’s very much of its time yet somehow timeless. The Human League’s early work is very raw as they are still finding their way, grappling with new technology and learning to be songwriters. Tracks like “Empire State Human” (1979), “Only After Dark” (1980) and “Boys and Girls” (1981) are primitive and charmingly weird, imbued with the singular vibe that would come to define the Human League.

The band’s first chart breakthrough in the U.K. was “The Sound of the Crowd” (1981), the first of a string of singles that would make the Human League synonymous with the ‘80s and the new wave era (the song is presented here in its instrumental version). The addition of Catherall and Sulley was the final ingredient that helped break the band internationally. The ladies weren’t professional vocalists by any means, but their working class realness and natural charm became an integral part of the Human League’s sound. Electro-pop classics “Love Action (I Believe in Love)” and “Open Your Heart” still sound fantastic, and of course “Don’t You Want Me” is irresistible as always.

The big hits are all here, like “Mirror Man,” “(Keep Feeling) Fascination” and their surprise 1986 chart-topper “Human,” written and produced by the unlikely collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Later highlights include their exciting 1990 single “Heart Like a Wheel” and the band’s big 1995 comeback single, “Tell Me When.” The brilliant retro-pop “Stay With Me Tonight” (1996) and the energetic “All I Ever Wanted” (2001) are every bit as arresting as the band’s ‘80s classics. The set closes with three selections from their most recent album, 2011’s outstanding “Credo,” including the pulse-pounding “Night People” and “Never Let Me Go,” a pop charmer that manages to perfectly capture the Human League’s essence decades after their commercial peak.

The only negative is that the set is not quite definitive. Each disc hovers around 60 minutes (and several sides of the LP set contain only 4 tracks), leaving plenty of wasted space. Some of the more notable omissions include the early single “I Don’t Depend on You” and other scattered tracks and minor singles that would have made it a more complete and fulfilling collection: “The Things that Dreams Are Made Of,” “I Love You Too Much,” “The Sign,” “Are You Ever Coming Back?,” “Kiss the Future,” “Get It Right This Time,” “These Are The Days,” “Love Me Madly?,” “You’ll Be Sorry” and “Egomaniac.”

Still, “The Human League: A Very British Synthesizer Group” is a deeply satisfying and entertaining trip through this underrated band’s greatest moments. Human League doesn’t get the credit they deserve as an important part of the pop landscape over the last four decades — perhaps this set will help change that.