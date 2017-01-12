January 12, 2017 at 1:59 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Petition asks Coachella headliners to donate proceeds to LGBT groups
coachella_screenshot_600_by_400

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Thousands of people are urging Coachella headliners to donate proceeds from the festival to LGBT organizations.

Beyoncè, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead are the big-name headlining acts for the two-weekend Coachella Valley Music Festival in April. Last week, a report from the Washington Post spread that Coachella owner Phil Anschutz had donated to anti-LGBT organizations, such as the Alliance Defending Freedom, the National Christian Foundation and the Family Research Council, in the past.

Anschutz has called the report “fake news” and “garbage.”

“I unequivocally support the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation,” Anschutz told Rolling Stone.

In light of the report, a petition is asking for the headlining acts to donate the proceeds to The Trevor Project, Trans Lifeline and the Human Rights Campaign.

Care2 LGBTQ issues advocate Sarah Rose told Billboard the petition, which has already received more than 6,000 signatures, is a way to turn the situation around for the better.

“As a transgender woman and advocate for the LGBTQ community, my genuine hope is that these artists can turn a bad situation into a positive one,” Rose says. “I’m a diehard music fan and a musician myself, and I strongly believe that music shouldn’t be used as a means to discriminate.”

 

 

 

