January 12, 2017 at 4:01 pm EST | by Joey DiGuglielmo
It takes balls to protest!

inauguration events, gay news, Washington BladeThere are several protest-type inauguration events planned.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Bar Pilar (1833 14th St., N.W.) will host “Thanks, Obama Send-off Party” at 11 a.m. with Chicago- and Hawaii-inspired cocktails. The kitchen will open at 3:30 p.m. with snacks followed by the regular dinner menu at 5 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, the restaurant will participate in the All in Service project by holding a raffle fundraiser Thursday-Sunday to raise funds for One D.C., N Street Village and Whitman-Walker Health.

On Friday during the party, guests who make a $15 donation will receive 1 raffle ticket and a door gift (Chicago-style popcorn mix from The Mad Popper & other goodies) while supplies last. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 each. Prizes include show tickets to the Black Cat, two tickets to DC Brau’s 6th anniversary show at 9:30 in April with some swag, a “key” to the Rock & Roll Hotel, plus other prizes from Meats & Foods, Two Birds One Stone, DC9 and more.

Several other local restaurants are also participating including Cafe Saint Ex (1847 14th St., N.W.), McClellan’s Retreat (2031 Florida Ave., N.W.) and El Camino (108 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.) with various specials. Details on Facebook.

“Thank You, Mr. President: And Still We Dance, a Dancefloor Journey” will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the 9:30 Club (815 V St., N.W.) from 11:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Music by DJs Ultra Nate and James “DJ Dub” Graham. Proceeds will benefit the Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund and the National Center for Transgender Equality. Details at 930.com or on Facebook.

“All Night Latin Ball: Forget Politics Let’s Party” is Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. at Las Chicas Locas D.C. (701 7th St., N.W., second floor). Details on Facebook.

“The Resistance Un-Ball” is Jan. 20 from 5-9 p.m. at Washington Ethical Society (7750 16th St., N.W.) and offers “love, support and resistance” to “launch to the social justice efforts of (the Society) in the coming years.” Details on Facebook.

“Inaugural Pall: It’s Mourning in America Again!” will be held on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Velvet Lounge (915 U St., N.W.). Come dressed in your finest mourning attire to “lament the day’s atrocities and enter into a period of national grief with some dreamy, fuzzy, rock nihilism.” Sam Cooper & the Sleepwalkers will perform. Details on Facebook.

“Unity Ball: an Inauguration Weekend Dance Party” will be held on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. at the District Architecture Center (421 7th Street, N.W.). Details at unityballdc.com.

Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.

Theodore_Kahn_460x470_courtesy_Theodore_Kahn watermark
Local
Transgender man confronts Marshall over bathroom bill
Baltimore Pride returning to June
FreeState Justice releases strategic plan
Frederick Center seeks public funding
City officials launch LGBT youth house
Comings & Goings
Shep_Smith_CNN_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
National
Shepard Smith defends CNN from Donald Trump’s ‘belittling’
Tillerson declines to say whether ‘gay rights are human rights’
Anti-trans briefs filed before Supreme Court in bathroom case
Air Force upgrades 91-year-old gay veteran’s discharge
Kerry issues formal ‘lavender scare’ apology
Five dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Samantha Power, HRC Equality Convention, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
090120_Barack_Obama_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Henry_Linser watermark
Opinions
Obama’s formula: ‘Respect. Empower. Include. Win.’
Skip the inauguration, join the march
Thank you, Mr. President
5 questions for Trump’s Education nominee
The grownup is leaving the building
Beware the sex police in Trump’s America
Orange is the New Crack, LGBT nightlife, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
It takes balls to protest!
Love trumps hate at Rainbow Bash
MAL Weekend takes over D.C. Jan. 13-15
Petition asks Coachella headliners to donate proceeds to LGBT groups
Andy Cohen to host ‘Love Connection’ reboot
Randy Rainbow begs Donald Trump to stop tweeting
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup