Randy Rainbow begs Donald Trump to stop tweeting

Out YouTuber Randy Rainbow has had enough of President-elect Donald Trump’s Twitter rants.

Rainbow, whose videos have reached more than 700,00 views on YouTube, expressed his dismay with Trump’s tweets via song. He points out the long list of celebrities and television shows Trump has called out on Twitter before taking on Meryl Streep versus Trump.

“He came for Streep. You can denigrate our country but don’t fuck with Streep,” Rainbow says.

After explaining the many projects Streep has worked on Rainbow ends the video by saying, “I just couldn’t resist so I laid a little spell on him so that Jackie Evancho would get laryngitis and the only person available to sing at the inauguration would be Kelly Conway in a swimsuit. A two piece.”

