January 12, 2017 at 1:06 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Shepard Smith defends CNN from Donald Trump’s ‘belittling’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

FOX News anchor Shepard Smith took time from his coverage of President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference on Tuesday to criticize Trump for “belittling” CNN for its report that Trump has been “compromised” by Russia.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that intelligence officials presented Trump with information that Russian operatives have “comprising” information on the president-elect. BuzzFeed also published a similar report which included the 35-page dossier, which had not been verified.

During the conference Trump refused to answer John Roberts’s, CNN’s chief white house correspondent, question about the report and called CNN “fake news.” Roberts also claims Trump’s White House press secretary threatened to remove Roberts if he asked a question.

Smith notes that CNN’s report was “distinctly different” from BuzzFeed’s and defended the network against Trump’s comments.

“CNN’s exclusive reporting on the Russian matter was separate and distinctly different from the document dump executed by an online news property,” Smith says. “Though we at Fox News cannot confirm CNN’s report, it is our observation that its correspondents followed journalistic standards, and that neither they nor any other journalist should be subjected to belittling and delegitimizing by the president-elect of the United States.”

