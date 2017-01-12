Sixth and I hosts Refugee Ball

Refugee Ball will be at Sixth and I Synagogue (600 I St., N.W.) on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 5-9 p.m.

The ball was organized by a group of asylum lawyers, non-profit organizations, mental health professionals and academics as an alternative inaugural ball. Refugees, asylum seekers, their family members and supporters are welcome. There will include food, music, art and free legal services.

Admission is free. For more details, visit facebook.com/2017refugeeball.