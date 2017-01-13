‘American Horror Story’ renewed for two more seasons

“American Horror Story” has been renewed for two more seasons, Variety reports.

Ryan Murphy’s thriller, anthology series will be back for season seven and eight on FX.

During the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Thursday, Murphy announced that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters would return for season seven. Paulson and Peters are two of the original cast members and have appeared in the show since the first season.

Murphy did not reveal season seven’s story arc, but said it would be a “modern-day story.”

The show has won numerous Emmy awards and Golden Globe awards since it first premiered in 2011.

“American Horror Story” season seven is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2017.