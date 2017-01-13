CMT host Cody Alan comes out

A photo posted by Cody Alan (@cmtcody) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:50am PST

CMT host Cody Alan publicly came out as gay in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Alan, 44, shared a photo of himself captioned with the news.

“As we start a new year, there is something I want to share with you. You see, I’m gay. This is not a choice I made, but something I’ve known about myself my whole life,” the caption reads. “Through life’s twists and turns, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, successes, failures – I’ve landed on this day, a day when I’m happier and healthier than I’ve ever been. And I’m finally comfortable enough for everyone to know this truth about me.”

Alan thanks his supporters and says he hopes the news “won’t change how you see me.”

“I’m still the same Cody I always was. You just know a little more about me now. My hope for the future is to live the most honest, authentic, loving, and open life possible. Here’s to being happy with yourself, no matter who you are, who you love, where you come from, or what cards life has dealt you,” Alan concludes.

Alan spoke to People about his decision to come out and says his ex-wife and teenage children have been supportive. He also says coming out felt related to his work in country music.

“Country music is so diverse and perhaps the most supportive music industry that exists,” Alan told People. “My story’s very real, and that’s what country music is: I live a real life that’s had twists and turns, ups and downs, and it’s kind of a country song in and of itself.”

Alan is the host of CMT’s “Hot 20 Countdown” and executive-produces “CMT After MidNite” and “CMT Radio Live.”