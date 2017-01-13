Madonna is directing and writing gay-themed film

Madonna will be the co-writer and director of the upcoming film “Loved.”

“Loved” is based on the novel “The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells” by Andrew Sean Greer, and features the character Felix, the protagonist’s gay twin brother fighting for gay rights.

“It touches on a lot of really important topics I’ve always been invested in or championed – fighting for women’s rights, gay rights, civil rights, always fighting for the underdog,” Madonna says in an interview for Harper’s Bazaar‘s February 2017 issue.

The pop star also explained why she felt inspired to make this film.

“I’ve always felt oppressed,” Madonna says. “I know a lot of people would go, ‘Oh, that’s ridiculous for you to say that. You’re a successful white, wealthy pop star,’ but I’ve had the shit kicked out of me for my entire career, and a large part of that is because I’m female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life.”

“Why does this book appeal to me? Why did I want to adapt it into a screenplay? Because it touches me on so many levels and it deals with so many important topics,” Madonna continues. “Right now, more than ever, it’s an extremely timely story to tell.”

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.