‘Moonlight’ heads Dorian Awards nominations

The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA) have announced the nominees for the 2017 Dorian Awards with “Moonlight” leading the pack at seven nominations.

The Dorian Awards celebrates the best in mainstream and LGBT movies and television chosen by a select group of film and T.V. critics and entertainment journalists

GALECA will also honor Baltimore native John Waters with its career achievement honor, Timeless Star.

Winners will be announced on Jan. 26. GALECA will celebrate the winners with its annual Winners Toast on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

The complete list of nominees is below.

Film of the Year

“Jackie”- (Fox Searchlight)

“La La Land” – (Summit/Lionsgate)

“Manchester by the Sea”- (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

“Moonlight”- (A24)

“20th Century Women”- (A24)

Director of the Year

(Film or Television)

Barry Jenkins- “Moonlight” (A24)

Pablo Larraín- “Jackie” (Fox Searchlight)

Kenneth Lonergan- “Manchester By the Sea” (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Park Chan-wook- “The Handmaiden” (Amazon Studios)

Damien Chazelle- “La La Land” (Summit/Lionsgate)

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Annette Bening- “20th Century Women” (A24)

Viola Davis- “Fences” (Paramount)

Isabelle Huppert- “Elle” (Sony Classics)

Emma Stone- “La La Land” (Summit/Lionsgate)

Natalie Portman- “Jackie” (Fox Searchlight)

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

Casey Affleck- “Manchester by the Sea” (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Mahershala Ali- “Moonlight” (A24)

Ryan Gosling- “La La Land” (Summit/Lionsgate)

Trevante Rhodes- “Moonlight” (A24)

Denzel Washington- “Fences” (Paramount)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

“Being 17”- (Strand)

“Closet Monster”- (Strand)

“Moonlight”- (A24)

“Other People”- (Vertical)

“The Handmaiden”- (Amazon Studios)

Foreign Language Film of the Year

“Elle”- (Sony Classics)

“Neruda”- (The Orchard)

“The Handmaiden”- (Amazon Studios)

“Things to Come”- (Sundance Selects)

“Toni Erdmann”- (Sony Pictures Classics)

Screenplay of the Year

Barry Jenkins- “Moonlight” (A24)

Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos- “The Lobster” (A24)

Damien Chazelle- “La La Land” (Summit/Lionsgate)

Kenneth Lonergan- “Manchester by the Sea” (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Mike Mills- “20th Century Women” (A24)

Documentary of the Year

(theatrical release, T.V. airing or DVD release)

“I Am Not Your Negro”- (Magnolia)

“O.J. Made in America”- (ESPN Films)

“13th”- (Netflix)

“Tickled”- (Magnolia)

“Weiner”- (Netflix)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

“Arrival”- (Paramount)

“Jackie”- (Fox Searchlight)

“La La Land”- (Lionsgate)

“Moonlight”- (A24)

“The Handmaiden”- (Amazon Studios)

Unsung Film of the Year

“American Honey”- (A24)

“Captain Fantastic”- (Bleecker Street)

“Christine”- (The Orchard)

“Other People”- (Vertical)

“Sing Street”- (The Weinstein Company)

Campy Film of the Year

“Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie”- (Fox Searchlight)

“King Cobra”- (IFC Midnight)

“Nocturnal Animals”- (Focus Features)

“The Dressmaker”- (Broadgreen/Amazon Studios)

“The Neon Demon”- (Broadgreen/Amazon Studios)

T.V. Drama of the Year

“Black Mirror”- (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones”- (HBO)

“Stranger Things”- (Netflix)

“The Crown”- (Netflix)

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”- (FX)

“Westworld”- (HBO)

T.V. Comedy of the Year

“Atlanta”- (FX)

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”- (CW)

“Insecure”- (HBO)

“Transparent”- (Amazon)

“Veep”- (FX)

T.V. Performance of the Year — Actor

Riz Ahmed- “The Night Of” (HBO)

Sterling K. Brown- “The People v. O.J. Simpson” (FX)

Donald Glover- “Atlanta” (FX)

Jeffrey Tambor- “Transparent” (Amazon)

Courtney B. Vance- “The People v. O.J. Simpson” (FX)

T.V. Performance of the Year — Actress

Claire Foy- “The Crown” (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus- “Veep” (HBO)

Thandie Newton- “Westworld” (HBO)

Sarah Paulson- “American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson” (FX)

Winona Ryder- “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

T.V. Current Affairs Show of the Year

“Anderson Cooper 360”- (CNN)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”- (TBS)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”- (HBO)

“The Rachel Maddow Show”- (MSNBC)

“Real Time with Bill Maher”- (HBO)

T.V. Musical Performance of the Year

Beyonce- “Lemonade,” “MTV Video Music Awards” (MTV)

Kelly Clarkson- “Piece by Piece,” “American Idol” (Fox)

Lady Gaga – “Til It Happens to You,” “The 88th Academy Awards” (ABC)

Jennifer Hudson- “I Know Where I’ve Been,” “Hairspray Live!” (NBC)

Kate McKinnon-“Hallelujah,” “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

LGBTQ T.V. Show of the Year

“Looking: The Movie”- (HBO)

“Orange Is the New Black”- (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars”- (Logo)

“The Real O’Neals”- (ABC)

“Transparent”- (Amazon)

Unsung T.V. Show of the Year

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“Lady Dynamite” (Netflix)

“London Spy” (BBC America)

“Please Like Me” (Pivot)

“The Real O’Neals” (ABC)

Campy T.V. Show of the Year

“Finding Prince Charming”- (Logo)

“Fuller House”- (Netflix)

“Hairspray Live!”- (NBC)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars”- (Logo)

“Scream Queens”- (Fox)

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – (Fox)

We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year

Millie Bobby Brown

Lucas Hedges

Connor Jessup

Ruth Negga

Trevante Rhodes

Wilde Wit of the Year

(honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Samantha Bee

Carrie Fisher

Bill Maher

Kate McKinnon

John Oliver

Wilde Artist of the Year

(honoring a truly groundbreaking force in the fields of film, theater and/or television)

Beyonce

Viola Davis

Barry Jenkins

Kate McKinnon

Lin-Manuel Miranda